989kbay.com
Local officials holding public meetings on vital issues next week
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Mark your calendar as Bellingham and Whatcom County host meetings on vital community issues next week. First, the Bellingham City Council will take public input on affordable housing at a townhall meeting Monday evening, November 14th, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. They hope to hear...
989kbay.com
Democrats still lead after another vote count in local elections
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats continue to hold their leads in close races in Whatcom County’s 42nd legislative district. The tightest race is between Sharon Shewmake and Simon Sefzik for state senate where Shewmake leads by 947 votes. Alicia Rule and Joe Timmons still hold 2% leads in their...
989kbay.com
High school football playoffs begin this weekend
The high school football state playoffs begin this weekend with 4 Whatcom County teams in action. All 4 will be on the radio. Friday night there’s a doubleheader at Civic Stadium on KPUG. It actually starts Friday AFTERNOON as the top-ranked Lynden Lions take on Black Hills. That’s a 3:05 pre-game start and 3:30 kickoff. Follow that up with the Ferndale Golden Eagles facing the Kelso Hilanders at 7:00. Both games are on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
