The high school football state playoffs begin this weekend with 4 Whatcom County teams in action. All 4 will be on the radio. Friday night there’s a doubleheader at Civic Stadium on KPUG. It actually starts Friday AFTERNOON as the top-ranked Lynden Lions take on Black Hills. That’s a 3:05 pre-game start and 3:30 kickoff. Follow that up with the Ferndale Golden Eagles facing the Kelso Hilanders at 7:00. Both games are on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO