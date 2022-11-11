Read full article on original website
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
Halo Infinite: How To Unlock The Clippy Cosmetics
The Free-to-play multiplayer title "Halo: Infinite" has a wide range of cosmetics and customization options for players to choose from. For example, players can pick up esports skins to support their favorite team or get their hands on a cat ear helmet from the in-game store. In addition, players can unlock free and premium cosmetics from the battle pass. But not everyone is a fan of this monetization system, with many complaining about the items being overpriced and exclusive.
Halo Infinite's Lost Local Co-Op Campaign Was Nearly Complete
Upon its release, "Halo Infinite" received mostly positive reviews for its gameplay and main campaign. Unfortunately, not every bit of feedback towards "Halo Infinite" has been positive. In fact, many "Halo" fans feel that developer 343 Industries sold them short due to a striking lack of content in the game. This comes down to multiplayer game modes, weapons, and the co-op campaign mode that was supposed to be added to "Halo Infinite" at some point after its release.
How Diablo 4's World Tiers Change The Series' Difficulty Options
From the looks of everything we know so far about "Diablo 4," it seems like the highly-anticipated sequel will be putting a major focus on player freedom. The fourth entry to the long-running dungeon-crawler franchise has already announced a ton of series-first features to open up a wider range of player choices, from character customization, sprawling skill trees, the Paragon Board, and an open world with five regions for players to explore at will.
How Diablo 4's Legendary Items Differ From Diablo 3
It's no surprise that "Diablo 4" is already distancing itself from the mess that "Diablo Immortal" ended up being, and the pay-to-win mobile game isn't the only franchise embarrassment it's trying to escape. From the looks of all the massive changes announced so far — some revealed through the unfortunately huge leak — it sounds like the upcoming title is working hard to avoid the pitfalls of its unpopular predecessor, "Diablo 3."
How To Find And Download Warzone 2.0
It had a lot to live up to, especially given what other series classic it shares its namesake with, but "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is out and seems to have made an impression. The campaign has both been warmly received by critics and even memed by the players. And the multiplayer is about what you would expect from a first-person shooter series with over two decades of equity built into it, with some new modes added – but there's still more to come. More specifically, "Warzone 2.0" — the "Call of Duty" series' battle royale mode and a follow-up to its successful 2020 predecessor — is now available. At least, it's supposed to be.
Where To Find Forged Iron In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally launched on PS4 and PS5, continuing Kratos and Atreus' journey through Norse mythology. Critics found the sequel to be nearly perfect, improving upon and bringing back the systems and storytelling that made "God of War" (2018) such a massive hit. Among the returning tools is the equipment system, which gives players a variety of different gear and attachments to choose from. This system lets players choose the items that are best for them and even has the option to auto-equip the best available equipment for players who want to focus on the story and gameplay.
Can Your PC Run Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0?
"Call of Duty Warzone 2.0" is a free-to-play battleground arena game that will allow "CoD" fans to fight it out in the Republic of Adal. Activision has overhauled the Gulag, added an all-new DMZ mode, and included several other upgrades to make this newest version of "Warzone" the most action-packed one yet. Players want to be certain they have the gear to play before they can jump in and start letting the bullets fly, though.
The Easiest Way To Unlock Modern Warfare 2's Ghost In Training Achievement
Though it's not the longest experience out there, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's" single-player campaign has been a massive success since the game's release. In the game's warmly received narrative, players rejoin Task Force 141 and its allies as they attempt to foil a dastardly terrorist plot. But unlike traditional war stories, the single-player campaign in "Modern Warfare 2" will take you into some unexpected areas, such as Mexico, where Task Force 141 will be required to take on a fierce local drug cartel.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: How The Jailer Completely Changes The Gulag's Dynamic
"Modern Warfare" players aren't the only "Call of Duty" fans getting some love from Activision lately. While "Modern Warfare 2" has been getting most of the attention since it was released, "Warzone 2.0" will be launching next week with various additions for fans. New weapons and operators are joining the action along with a new map and the narratively driven "DMZ" mode. Along with these new features, some existing mechanics are getting updates or modifications that should help keep the game fresh. In particular, the Gulag system could be completely changed forever by including a Jailer.
Game Series That Dropped So Many Sequels They Killed The Fanbase
Plenty of people enjoy sequels. Maybe a show, movie, or game didn't tell a complete story, so the creators need a sequel to finish the narrative. Or maybe the team behind the product wants a second stab to improve their previous attempt. These are all good reasons to produce a sequel, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.
Blizzard Has Set Its Sights On Overwatch 2 Cheat Makers
Though it's proven to be a financial success for Blizzard Entertainment, reviews for "Overwatch 2" heavily criticized multiple aspects of the game, including its monetization scheme and for tying heroes to the premium Battle Pass. It was also criticized for requiring players to give Blizzard their phone number to gain access, which was a barrier on launch for many without regular access to a phone or who use pay-as-you-go — a controversial feature that has since been removed.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
God Of War Ragnarok: Why You'll Always Want To Open Nornir Chests
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally upon us, and critic reactions have all said the same thing about the highly-anticipated sequel being an improvement over almost everything in 2018's "God of War." Fans eager to dive in and witness the end of Kratos' Nordic adventure will have to strap in for a relatively sizeable journey with reports that it takes anywhere from thirty to over forty hours to beat "God of War: Ragnarok."
God Of War Ragnarök: What's The Best Grip For The Leviathan Axe?
When Santa Monica Studio brought Kratos back from the grave with 2018's "God of War," the developers were tasked with setting the character's new series apart from the original three games. In terms of narrative, placing the Greek god amongst the Norse pantheon was an interesting twist. But the gameplay needed a shake up as well, especially combat. Of course, the Chaos Blades would have to return, but Kratos also required new, iconic weapons to set this era of the franchise apart. The Leviathan Axe did just that.
Why Street Fighter 6 Will Be A Blessing For Button-Mashers
Capcom has revealed a new type of control scheme for "Street Fighter 6," which aims to make it so even less skilled players like button-mashers can still do cool moves and win. As reported by Game Informer after a hands-on demo, the new control scheme is called Dynamic controls, a third option alongside Classic and Modern. The Dynamic controls allow players to use the face button to perform attacks, with the "Street Fighter 6" filling in the gaps so their on-screen character performs full combos and attacks. Since this control-scheme is viewed as more of an easy mode than just a different set of buttons, it is only available in local play, but that option should help fighting game newbies settle into the game and make the jump over to the new control schemes.
Yellow Vs Red Circles In God Of War Ragnarok Explained
One of the biggest criticisms levied against Santa Monica Studios' "God of War Ragnarok" is that most features in the new title were available in the previous game. Of course, this hasn't stopped the title from being considered nearly perfect. One thing that has always stood out in "God of War" games is combat. Whether with the Blades of Chaos or the Leviathan Axe, Kratos now has more special weapon abilities than ever before. Frozen Flames and Chaos Flames can bring the best out of these weapons, and runes can augment them even further. But before players get too far into customizing their special moves, they must first ensure they've mastered the basics.
Small Details Only Big Fans Noticed In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally battled its way onto store shelves, allowing fans around the world to dive into the game. While players go through the game's emotional story and master its combat mechanics, many are enjoying the act of exploring every nook and cranny of the nine realms. The bar for easter eggs in "Ragnarok" has been set pretty high, considering just how many great easter eggs were found in 2018's "God of War." And given how much larger the worlds of "Ragnarok" are than its predecessor, there is plenty of room for players to delve into the many small details hidden by the developers at Sony Santa Monica.
There Are Only 4 Near-Perfect PS3 Games, According To Metacritic
The seventh generation of console warfare brought a smorgasbord of games players grew to cherish, from emotionally stunning and transformative titles like "The Last of Us" to whimsical adventures such as "Super Mario Galaxy." Microsoft and Sony in particular fought neck-and-neck in console sales, with the PlayStation 3 barely coming out on top (via Sony Interactive Entertainment) when compared to the Xbox 360 (per Statista).
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
