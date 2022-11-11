Denver’s Relevant Galleries featuring works by photographer David Yarrow
Join David Yarrow at Relevant Galleries on November 12th where he will be releasing a book of his work titled “Storytelling”.
Relevant Galleries will be hosting a book release as well as signing at the gallery that is open to the public. The gallery will be showcasing the newest releases as well as a variety of other artworks exhibiting the storytelling journey that Yarrow has embarked on.
You can learn more about the event on their website link .
