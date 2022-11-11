Read full article on original website
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Commercial Observer
Fried Frank Brings On City Planning Head to Serve the Firm’s Developer Clients
Land use issues in New York City are never simple, and the ever-changing regulatory landscape can make the city a perilous labyrinth for developers. To help their clients navigate this complex landscape, the law firm Fried Frank recently appointed Anita Laremont, former director of the New York City Department of City Planning, as a partner in its Real Estate Department and Land Use, Zoning, and Development Practice. Partner Insights spoke to Laremont about the issues she’ll be tackling on behalf of the firm’s developer clients.
This NYC plan could drastically reduce Staten Island homeowners’ property taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Property taxes on Staten Island -- which many elected officials have said are “unfair” when compared to other boroughs -- could be slashed by 30% if city and state lawmakers adopt a proposal by the New York City Property Tax Commission. The commission’s final...
Commercial Observer
Pols Want City to Cap Energy Credits NYC Landlords Can Buy in Local Law 97
A group of elected officials and residents want the city to limit the number of renewable energy credits landlords can buy to become compliant with New York City’s upcoming carbon reduction law. The rule set that the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) provided as required of them...
Commercial Observer
Q&A with Victor Sozio: Latest Trends in Rapidly Changing New York City Multifamily Market
New York City multifamily sales totaled $3.57 billion in Q3 2022, a 37% increase year-over-year, and 71% higher than the five-year quarterly average of $2.085 billion, Ariel Property Advisors’ Q3 Multifamily Quarter in Review shows. There were 128 transactions across 212 buildings, a year-over-year increase of 41% and 7%, respectively, during the third quarter. However, quarter-over-quarter dollar volume declined by 17%, transaction volume fell by 20% and building volume dropped by 11%.
March for higher New York minimum wage comes to City Hall
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York workers, business owners, and legislators will unite Tuesday at City Hall to continue the push for a higher minimum wage at the state level. The group, organized by the “Raise Up New York” coalition, came together following the introduction of legislation outlining annual minimum wage increases. If approved, the […]
Commercial Observer
Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors Takes 14K SF at 120 Broadway
Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors is leaving Midtown and heading downtown. The organization, founded by John D. Rockefeller Sr., signed a 10-year lease for 14,000 square feet on the 34th floor Silverstein Properties’ 120 Broadway, also known as the Equitable Building, according to the landlord. It will move from its current...
Powerless Tenants and Landlord Raised Alarms About E-Bikes That Sparked Midtown Blaze
Long before a disastrous fire caused by exploding e-bike batteries erupted inside a Midtown East luxury apartment building at 429 E. 52nd St. in Manhattan last week, the alarm bells were ringing loudly regarding Apartment 20F. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Nov 11 2:21pm EST by THE CITY For […] The post Powerless Tenants and Landlord Raised Alarms About E-Bikes That Sparked Midtown Blaze appeared first on W42ST.
therealdeal.com
Madison Realty to take control of Isaac Hager’s Williamsburg hotel project
Isaac Hager is having a roller coaster of a November. Last week the Brooklyn developer partnered with nursing home investor Daryl Hagler to acquire a site in the borough with plans for a major residential project. This week he’s set to lose one. Madison Realty Capital, the senior lender...
rew-online.com
Alloy Development’s First All-Electric Tower in Downtown Brooklyn Seeks 100 Percent Local Renewable Energy
Alloy Development (Alloy) today announced plans to power the city’s first electric residential tower with 100 percent renewable energy. The Brooklyn-based firm recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) that seeks to partner with a community solar developer to enroll 100 Flatbush, the mixed-use tower now rising in Downtown Brooklyn, in community solar projects that will secure a 100 percent renewable energy supply for the building. The 44-story project is part of the first phase of the Alloy Block, a mixed-use development that will comprise five old and new buildings and will provide residential, office, cultural and retail space, as well as the city’s first two public schools designed to meet Passive House compliance. Construction of 100 Flatbush, which Alloy also designed, recently reached the halfway point and is expected to be complete in 2024. Local green energy non-profit Solar One is advising Alloy on the RFP through its Here Comes Solar program.
NY1
Queens business owner calls for updates to state's 'archaic' liquor laws
Ollie Sakhno prides himself on his wine collection. He says about 40% of the bottles he sells at his Forest Hills wine bar are from the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. “There is very little known in New York City, and there's very few wines and we thought...
Commercial Observer
Supply Chains, Building Intelligence, Life Science and Carbon Neutrality at CO Forum
Cost, communication, climate change and building intelligence were very much on the minds of those attending Commercial Observer’s Design + Construction summit, “The Leading Edge: The National Building Boom; Building With Quality for the Long Term” at etc.Venues in Midtown Manhattan on Oct. 27. “Repositioning office stock...
queenoftheclick.com
NYC Council Doesn’t Decide Property Taxes, Why Would They Have a Meeting About It?
Justin Brannan has been in office for many years. Year after year, Brannan told us that the state has to change property taxes. Yet, Gounardes didn’t do anything because he was pushing lobbyists bills. (See here) The Property Tax Commission was DeBlasio and Brannan’s way of delaying reform and...
As more employees return to the office, mass transit volumes soar, some to pre-COVID heights
As employees return to Manhattan and Center City Philadelphia workplaces, even just a few days a week, transit ridership is increasing and vehicular traffic on some bridges and tunnels has surpassed or approached pre-pandemic highs seen in 2019. Drivers commuting to New York already experienced the traffic rebound, as some...
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
therealdeal.com
Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Sleep-Deprived Much? These NYC Neighborhoods Get the Most and Least Rest
“The city that never sleeps” is getting more rest than you may think, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That’s just one surprising finding in CDC data of tri-state sleep habits analyzed by NBC New York that pinpointed the best and worst places for the recommended seven hours.
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To Pay
The temporary tent complex was deemed a "debacle" for both humanitarian and financial grounds by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. How much are New York City taxpayers paying for the contentious tent community for recent immigrants on Randall's Island? Even the person in charge of managing city finances is ignorant of the solution.
14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
NYC Council weighs crackdown on lithium ion batteries used in e-bikes, amid scourge of fires
E-bike workers and officials gathered in the Workers Justice Project offices. Los Deliveristas are urging NYCHA not to ban e-bikes. Members of the Council will consider banning the sale of uncertified e-bike and scooter batteries during a Monday morning hearing. [ more › ]
