Alloy Development (Alloy) today announced plans to power the city’s first electric residential tower with 100 percent renewable energy. The Brooklyn-based firm recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) that seeks to partner with a community solar developer to enroll 100 Flatbush, the mixed-use tower now rising in Downtown Brooklyn, in community solar projects that will secure a 100 percent renewable energy supply for the building. The 44-story project is part of the first phase of the Alloy Block, a mixed-use development that will comprise five old and new buildings and will provide residential, office, cultural and retail space, as well as the city’s first two public schools designed to meet Passive House compliance. Construction of 100 Flatbush, which Alloy also designed, recently reached the halfway point and is expected to be complete in 2024. Local green energy non-profit Solar One is advising Alloy on the RFP through its Here Comes Solar program.

2 DAYS AGO