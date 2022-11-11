ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

Fried Frank Brings On City Planning Head to Serve the Firm’s Developer Clients

Land use issues in New York City are never simple, and the ever-changing regulatory landscape can make the city a perilous labyrinth for developers. To help their clients navigate this complex landscape, the law firm Fried Frank recently appointed Anita Laremont, former director of the New York City Department of City Planning, as a partner in its Real Estate Department and Land Use, Zoning, and Development Practice. Partner Insights spoke to Laremont about the issues she’ll be tackling on behalf of the firm’s developer clients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Q&A with Victor Sozio: Latest Trends in Rapidly Changing New York City Multifamily Market

New York City multifamily sales totaled $3.57 billion in Q3 2022, a 37% increase year-over-year, and 71% higher than the five-year quarterly average of $2.085 billion, Ariel Property Advisors’ Q3 Multifamily Quarter in Review shows. There were 128 transactions across 212 buildings, a year-over-year increase of 41% and 7%, respectively, during the third quarter. However, quarter-over-quarter dollar volume declined by 17%, transaction volume fell by 20% and building volume dropped by 11%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

March for higher New York minimum wage comes to City Hall

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York workers, business owners, and legislators will unite Tuesday at City Hall to continue the push for a higher minimum wage at the state level. The group, organized by the “Raise Up New York” coalition, came together following the introduction of legislation outlining annual minimum wage increases. If approved, the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors Takes 14K SF at 120 Broadway

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors is leaving Midtown and heading downtown. The organization, founded by John D. Rockefeller Sr., signed a 10-year lease for 14,000 square feet on the 34th floor Silverstein Properties’ 120 Broadway, also known as the Equitable Building, according to the landlord. It will move from its current...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Powerless Tenants and Landlord Raised Alarms About E-Bikes That Sparked Midtown Blaze

Long before a disastrous fire caused by exploding e-bike batteries erupted inside a Midtown East luxury apartment building at 429 E. 52nd St. in Manhattan last week, the alarm bells were ringing loudly regarding Apartment 20F. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Nov 11 2:21pm EST by THE CITY For […] The post Powerless Tenants and Landlord Raised Alarms About E-Bikes That Sparked Midtown Blaze appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

Alloy Development’s First All-Electric Tower in Downtown Brooklyn Seeks 100 Percent Local Renewable Energy

Alloy Development (Alloy) today announced plans to power the city’s first electric residential tower with 100 percent renewable energy. The Brooklyn-based firm recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) that seeks to partner with a community solar developer to enroll 100 Flatbush, the mixed-use tower now rising in Downtown Brooklyn, in community solar projects that will secure a 100 percent renewable energy supply for the building. The 44-story project is part of the first phase of the Alloy Block, a mixed-use development that will comprise five old and new buildings and will provide residential, office, cultural and retail space, as well as the city’s first two public schools designed to meet Passive House compliance. Construction of 100 Flatbush, which Alloy also designed, recently reached the halfway point and is expected to be complete in 2024. Local green energy non-profit Solar One is advising Alloy on the RFP through its Here Comes Solar program.
matadornetwork.com

This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities

Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops

Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
