The Society Management is adding a gamer to its roster. The model agency, the U.S. division of Elite World Group, has signed Twitch streamer Sydney Parker — known online as “Sydeon.”More from WWDInside the De Beers Dinner Celebrating Global Brand Ambassador Lupita Nyong'oA Look at the Costumes in Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverEmilio Pucci Resort 2023 Parker continues to be represented by gaming management firm Loaded for all things streaming, while The Society Management will handle additional opportunities in beauty and fashion. “The Society approached me and my team at Loaded with a vision that I didn’t know was possible, but I was so...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO