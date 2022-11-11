Read full article on original website
Australia wages jump 1.0% in Q3, biggest gain in a decade
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian wages boasted the largest rise in a decade last quarter as a super-tight labour market finally made itself felt, though pay still lags far behind inflation in a squeeze on real incomes. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed its wage...
SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reports another big loss
TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares in Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. SoftBank shares were down 11.2% in morning trade, on track for their biggest one-day loss in more than 2-1/2 years.
German machinery exports dip, burdened by China – VDMA
BERLIN (Reuters) – Exports of German machinery and plant machinery fell by 2.8% in real terms in the first nine months of this year as COVID restrictions in China weighed on business there, the VDMA engineering association said on Tuesday. In nominal terms, exports rose 4% in the first...
Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France
PARIS (Reuters) – Oil major Shell and state-owned Chinese energy company CGN on Tuesday said that they would drop their plan for a floating wind power project on France’s Brittany coast, citing inflation and supply chain problems among other reasons. “The project faced several technical, commercial and financial...
Deliveroo quits Australia citing ‘challenging economic conditions’
Deliveroo is quitting the Australian market, with the food delivery service announcing it had suspended orders made through its app and entered voluntary administration. In an email to customers on Wednesday, the company said it had made the “sad announcement” to shut down its operations in Australia and appoint KordaMentha as administrators.
Canada corporate bond market issuance perking up again
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian corporate bond issuance has begun to rebound after a lull of 10 months, with companies plotting expansion plans and central banks apparently close to the peak of their current cycle of interest rate hikes. Companies including Enbridge, Bell, Bank of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Renewables...
UK inflation jumps again to 11.1% on back of energy price rises
The UK’s annual inflation rate has hit a fresh 40-year-high of 11.1% after last month’s jump in gas and electricity bills. The Office for National Statistics said dearer energy was mainly to blame as it announced that the government’s preferred measure of the cost of living increased again last month from 10.1% in September.
Analysis-Investors expand footprint in commodity trade finance as banks retreat
LONDON (Reuters) – Hedge funds have stepped up financing of trade in commodities such as oil, gas, cocoa and copper as banks hit the limit of what they can risk due to extreme market volatility and higher interest rates making them less competitive. Commodity trade finance covers many types...
Canadian home sales edge up 1.3% in October
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian home sales rose 1.3% in October from September, the first month-over-month gain since February, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday. The national average selling price edged up 0.65% to C$644,643 ($486,340) in October from C$640,479 in September, but was down 9.9%...
BofA’s global fund manager survey shows stagflation and recession angst
LONDON (Reuters) – A closely-watched survey of global investor views published on Tuesday showed a growing angst that recessions and stagflation episodes will be stalking the world economy next year. Bofa’s monthly global fund manager survey showed 92% of those who took part now predict “stagflation” in 2023, a...
In China’s property crisis, global asset managers see opportunity in rental housing
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Global investors Warburg Pincus and Greystar Real Estate Partners are pushing deeper into China’s rental housing, as a growing number of distressed developers are looking to divest some of their assets to temper a stifling liquidity crunch. The two asset managers, whose focus is...
Musk’s all-nighters at Twitter raise concern for Tesla investors
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – In 2018, Elon Musk was working through the night and sleeping at Tesla Inc’s factories in California and Nevada as the company struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3. On Monday, Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter’s San...
Asian shares fall on jitters over missile landing in Poland
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. Benchmarks fell in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while shares in Tokyo rebounded to finish slightly higher. Details were unclear,...
India’s Tata to open 20 ‘beauty tech’ outlets, in talks with foreign brands
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Tata Group is planning to open at least 20 “beauty tech” stores where it will use virtual makeup kiosks and digital skin tests to get young, affluent shoppers to buy premium cosmetic products, according to a company document and a person familiar with its strategy.
Sterling, Big Oil and homebuilders: the winners and losers from upcoming UK budget
LONDON (Reuters) – The moment of truth is almost here for Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt. British markets have regained some poise after the carnage triggered by September’s fiscal statement, but as the UK slips into recession, the outlook is far from rosy.
Cryptoverse: So long, Solana? Ether rival clobbered by FTX crash
(Reuters) – Solana, a poster coin of the crypto future, is in trouble. The cryptocurrency, which had been lauded by FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has been hit harder than any other major coin by the collapse of the exchange. The Solana token, or SOL, has dropped 53.8% since...
