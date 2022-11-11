ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Students learn lessons from the midterm elections

While the midterm election results have real-life consequences, they also provided lessons for the next generation of voters. Albert Contreras is a government and economics teacher at High Tech High School North County in San Marcos. This fall, he offered his class of seniors an opportunity for a true reality check.
SAN MARCOS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Key California races could determine which party controls Congress

With millions of ballots left to count in California, the results of last Tuesday's midterm election could shift the balance of power in the House of Representatives. While the state is a Democratic stronghold, UC San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser said Republicans can still edge out a few wins.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Strike continues against UC, enters second day

The strike by about 48,000 workers, including 17,000 student researchers, at UC San Diego, the nine other University of California campuses and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Tuesday will enter its second day. Professors canceled classes and truck drivers refused to cross the picket lines to deliver packages Monday in support...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans approve Measure H

More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego city council bans Styrofoam products

Styrofoam products are on their way out in San Diego following Tuesday's City Council approval of an ordinance banning all single-use polystyrene foam food containers, utensils, coolers and pool toys effective next year. According to a staff presentation at Tuesday's meeting, while Styrofoam products are accepted in the city's blue...
SAN DIEGO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two close races still remain

While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Child care could be coming to a city park near you soon

Voters overwhelmingly passed Measure H to allow child care at San Diego parks and rec centers, and now city officials and childcare advocates are working on what happens next. That includes Councilmember Raul Campillo, who championed Measure H. His office has already identified 72 city-owned sites, including 42 parks and recreation centers, that could be leased to child care businesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Porter, Levin, Foley increase leads in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening. In one of the most notable of those races, Rep. Katie Porter, D- Irvine, picked up about 1,400 votes, and now has a 2,970-vote lead over Republican Scott Baugh in the 47th Congressional District.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy