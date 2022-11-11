Read full article on original website
KPBS
Students learn lessons from the midterm elections
While the midterm election results have real-life consequences, they also provided lessons for the next generation of voters. Albert Contreras is a government and economics teacher at High Tech High School North County in San Marcos. This fall, he offered his class of seniors an opportunity for a true reality check.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
KPBS
Key California races could determine which party controls Congress
With millions of ballots left to count in California, the results of last Tuesday's midterm election could shift the balance of power in the House of Representatives. While the state is a Democratic stronghold, UC San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser said Republicans can still edge out a few wins.
kusi.com
Alleged corruption from Mayor Todd Gloria over 101 Ash Street building
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre says a bad deal for taxpayers may get even worse. Back in July, San Diego City Council voted 6-3 in favor of Democrat Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 101 Ash Street settlement. The settlement transferred ownership of the...
thepalmspringspost.com
Election update: District 1 City Council race remains tight, although vote count stalled on Sunday
Riverside County counted more ballots Sunday, but apparently none were for Palm Springs City Council in District 1. The two candidates remain 56 votes apart heading into the new week. As of the latest tally Sunday evening, roughly 121,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted. That number was...
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vistans voted "yes" on Measure K under unofficial election results
A majority of Chula Vista voters have chosen to modify the city charter under Measure K, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported in the most recent update to the unofficial general election results. During the November general election, voters were asked to answer “yes” or “No” to the...
KPBS
San Diego County sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez makes key leadership appointments
Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez announced the appointment of two veteran lawmen to the leadership team that will help her helm the San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday. Martinez, who won a runoff contest during last week's election to become the first woman to lead the 172-year-old law enforcement agency, tapped...
KPBS
Strike continues against UC, enters second day
The strike by about 48,000 workers, including 17,000 student researchers, at UC San Diego, the nine other University of California campuses and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Tuesday will enter its second day. Professors canceled classes and truck drivers refused to cross the picket lines to deliver packages Monday in support...
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
KPBS
San Diego city council bans Styrofoam products
Styrofoam products are on their way out in San Diego following Tuesday's City Council approval of an ordinance banning all single-use polystyrene foam food containers, utensils, coolers and pool toys effective next year. According to a staff presentation at Tuesday's meeting, while Styrofoam products are accepted in the city's blue...
Mayor Gloria announces new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
orangecountytribune.com
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
KPBS
Child care could be coming to a city park near you soon
Voters overwhelmingly passed Measure H to allow child care at San Diego parks and rec centers, and now city officials and childcare advocates are working on what happens next. That includes Councilmember Raul Campillo, who championed Measure H. His office has already identified 72 city-owned sites, including 42 parks and recreation centers, that could be leased to child care businesses.
spectrumnews1.com
Porter, Levin, Foley increase leads in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening. In one of the most notable of those races, Rep. Katie Porter, D- Irvine, picked up about 1,400 votes, and now has a 2,970-vote lead over Republican Scott Baugh in the 47th Congressional District.
KPBS
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
KPBS
Carlsbad's Army and Navy Academy for boys gets its first woman leader
Over 112 years, the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad has housed thousands of cadets. But throughout the boys only academy’s long history, a woman has never been president, until this year, when retired U.S. Army Major General Peggy Combs took on the job. “I just believe the school...
Orange County’s Congressional Races: Election Night Results
The election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Washington D.C. to represent them at the Federal level. Here are the tallies for Orange County’s congressional races so far:. 47th District. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter started election night...
