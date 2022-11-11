Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever
PARIS (Reuters) – Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory on Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland. “We are all part of the NATO family”, he said in a tweet. Firefighters in Poland said...
104.1 WIKY
France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine
PARIS (Reuters) – Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China’s president Xi Jinping. “Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war...
104.1 WIKY
Germany’s Scholz: expressed condolences to Polish president and citizens over blasts
(Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Wednesday that he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences to him and his citizens after blasts near Poland’s border with Ukraine. “This is a terrible incident and it is necessary to carefully...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing two people
104.1 WIKY
Iranians strike to mark 2019 protests in fresh rebuff to ruling clerics
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranians went on strike in several cities on Tuesday to commemorate the 2019 protests over fuel prices, a display of dissent that was crushed by security forces in one of the bloodiest crackdowns in the history of the Islamic Republic. The move will add to pressure...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Albanese says discussed trade, consular and human rights issues with China’s Xi
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he discussed trade, consular and human rights issues during a meeting with China’s President Xi Jingping at the G20 in Bali on Tuesday. “This was another important step towards the stabilisation of the Australia-China relationship,” Albanese said in a...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey’s Erdogan sees no losers from peace between Ukraine, Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – There will be no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that a U.N-brokered export deal had allowed nearly 11 million tonnes of grain to enter global markets. Speaking at a news conference during a summit...
104.1 WIKY
Ethiopia’s Abiy vows “honest” implementation of Tigray truce
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed on Tuesday “to implement honestly” a ceasefire agreement between his government and forces in Tigray, which he said was necessary to ensure peace proved sustainable. The truce signed Nov. 2 agreed to end two years of war that...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. special envoy for Iran in Paris meeting with E3 partners
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley is in Paris meeting with French, German and United Kingdom partners, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. (This story has been corrected to say United Kingdom and not Italy in...
104.1 WIKY
G20 Leaders start arriving at main venue in Bali for summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies have started arriving at the main venue for the official start of the 2022 summit hosted by Indonesia on the resort island of Bali on Tuesday. The talks in the two-day summit are expected to...
104.1 WIKY
Protesters disrupt Russian event at COP27 climate conference
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Several protesters disrupted a Russian-hosted event at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday, criticising delegates over the war in Ukraine and Russia’s use of fossil fuels before being escorted out by security staff. Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea’s Yoon, China’s Xi to hold summit in Bali -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Tuesday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported. The meeting will take place at 0900 GMT as the two leaders are in the Indonesian island to attend the G20 summit, the agency said.
104.1 WIKY
China will speed up free trade agreement negotiations with S.Korea- Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China will speed up bilateral free trade agreement negotiations with South Korea, state television CCTV reported. China will deepen cooperation with South Korea on areas including high-tech manufacturing, big data and green economy, Xi told South Korean President Yoon...
104.1 WIKY
Biden calls UK closest ally and closest friend in meeting with PM Sunak
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Britain was America’s closest ally and closest friend, during his first face-to-face meeting with Rishi Sunak since he became British Prime Minister. Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak said the partnership...
Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
AL-AROUB REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters. The weapons, perched over a crowded Palestinian refugee camp and in a flashpoint West Bank city, use artificial intelligence to track targets. Israel says the technology saves lives — both Israeli and Palestinian. But critics see another step toward a dystopian reality in which Israel fine-tunes its open-ended occupation of the...
104.1 WIKY
Tunisia investigates a journalist over prime minister’s critic report
TUNIS (Reuters) – A Tunisian journalist said on Tuesday that police had started investigating him over a critical report about on the prime minister, raising fears among journalists and politicians that the authorities are targeting the press freedom and trying to silence free voices. Nizar Bahloul, the chief editor...
104.1 WIKY
First sketch of hoped-for COP27 deal kicks off crunch talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Government ministers and negotiators from nearly 200 countries on Tuesday began the hard work of finding common ground at the annual U.N. climate talks for a deal based on a sketched first outline in the hands of delegates at the summit in Egypt. Released...
104.1 WIKY
Reports coming out of Poland ‘incredibly concerning’ – U.S. State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukrainian border are “incredibly concerning,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington is working to determine what happened and appropriate next steps. The State Department is talking to a...
104.1 WIKY
EU to tell U.N. summit it plans to raise climate target in 2023 – source
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The European Union is expected to announce plans at the COP27 summit on Tuesday to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate change accord before next year’s U.N. summit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move by the...
104.1 WIKY
Poland blast caused by missile fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile – AP
(Reuters) – Initial findings suggest that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Comments / 0