dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Frederick...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
Moore picks Fagan Harris to serve as chief of staff; announces 4 other key hires
Governor-elect taps five for key positions as transition intensifies. The post Moore picks Fagan Harris to serve as chief of staff; announces 4 other key hires appeared first on Maryland Matters.
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda: "The Jewish community will not be intimidated," says AJC director
BETHESDA - Antisemitic red graffiti was seen near the Trolley Trail in Bethesda on Monday, according to authorities. Photos shared with FOX 5 also show hateful images and words against the Jewish community on a brick wall near Tuckerman Lane and Old Georgetown Rd. in North Bethesda. Both of the defaced areas are under investigation by police.
mocoshow.com
Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County Named Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s Chief Legislative Officer
Governor-Elect Wes Moore has named Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County as his chief legislative officer. Eric Luedtke was first elected in 2010 to the Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 14 in Montgomery County, which includes parts of Burtonsville, Silver Spring, Olney, Sandy Spring, Brookeville, and Damascus. Luedtke currently serves as the House Majority Leader, as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, and as Chair of the Revenues Subcommittee.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Community Concerned by Concentration of Liquor, Tobacco Shops
A group of residents and leaders held a demonstration outside a soon-to-open tobacco and convenience store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday to protest what they say are too many similar shops in their community. "Like any community, we want economic development but not this type of economic development," Seat Pleasant...
mocoshow.com
County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly
The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
Sentinel
Midterm Elections Kindle Hope, Anxiety
As the calendar turns over to November, Maryland, along with the nation as a whole, is gearing up for the midterm elections on November 8 that will serve as a major litmus test on the direction of a heavily divided nation. Up and down the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to elect candidates that could deliver a myriad of changes in the upcoming legislative season.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 14, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Nov. 14 and looks like a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council interview and vote on the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis to the Health Officer position and action on the gun carry legislation and establishing a property tax credit for first responders. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
Prince George’s, Montgomery County Leaders Part Of Moore Transition Team
Representatives from Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will play key roles in Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s transition team, which is being implemented to ensure the administration is prepared and well-versed in the issues affecting every corner of the state when they take office in January. The team will be...
foxbaltimore.com
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Commercial Observer
DC Offers $8M Round of Grants Aimed at Restaurant, Entertainment and Retail Sectors
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who last week won her third term to lead the District, has created a new $8 million round for the Bridge Fund grant program, which provides financial support to businesses and proprietors in the restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. Teaming with the Office of the...
