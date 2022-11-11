ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Frederick...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants

When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions

You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County Named Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s Chief Legislative Officer

Governor-Elect Wes Moore has named Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County as his chief legislative officer. Eric Luedtke was first elected in 2010 to the Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 14 in Montgomery County, which includes parts of Burtonsville, Silver Spring, Olney, Sandy Spring, Brookeville, and Damascus. Luedtke currently serves as the House Majority Leader, as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, and as Chair of the Revenues Subcommittee.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly

The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Sentinel

Midterm Elections Kindle Hope, Anxiety

As the calendar turns over to November, Maryland, along with the nation as a whole, is gearing up for the midterm elections on November 8 that will serve as a major litmus test on the direction of a heavily divided nation. Up and down the ballot, voters will have the opportunity to elect candidates that could deliver a myriad of changes in the upcoming legislative season.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 14, In Montgomery County

It’s Monday, Nov. 14 and looks like a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council interview and vote on the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis to the Health Officer position and action on the gun carry legislation and establishing a property tax credit for first responders. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
MARYLAND STATE

