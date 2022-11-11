ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Cavs Can't Complete Comeback, Lose 129-124 To Timberwolves

The Cavs made it a game, but they couldn't close the deal. Cleveland ended up dropping their fourth straight game as they were beaten by the Minnesota Timberwolves with a final score of 129-124. The Timberwolves hit the ground running in the first quarter. They put up 40-points and were...
