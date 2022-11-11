Read full article on original website
Related
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Elon Musk responds to LeBron James' tweet about 'scary AF' racial slurs on Twitter
Elon Musk, the new "Chief Twit" at social media giant Twitter, has responded to LeBron James’ concerns about the reported sudden increase in racial slurs being posted on the social media platform. Musk, who recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal, replied to James on Sunday with a...
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about interest rate hikes amid inflation, and how Americans can prepare for a possible recession.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt
This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
msn.com
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities
And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Gizmodo
Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse
The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
msn.com
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
Fox Business
New York, NY
20K+
Followers
989
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0