Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
