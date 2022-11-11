ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Donovan Provides Injury Update on Bulls Guard Coby White

By Matt Berklan
White is still dealing with the effects of a left quad contusion that has sidelined him for six games.

The Chicago Bulls have mostly weathered their recent storm of injuries, but one player remains sidelined. Coby White is still dealing with a left quad contusion, and he's coming along slowly, per Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.

White has missed the last six games due to the injury, and he hasn't returned to the practice court yet.

White is in a contract year, which makes it paramount for him to become more consistent on the court . So far this season he has continued his hot-and-cold tendencies. White is averaging 8.1 PPG in seven contests in 2022-23.  He scored 10-plus points on three occasions but logged fewer than seven in the other four games.

The Chicago Bulls simply need more from Coby White, especially when Zach LaVine requires rest due to injury management. Luckily, the Bulls have reached a point in the schedule that features fewer back-to-backs, which can hopefully mask White's absence.

