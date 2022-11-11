Read full article on original website
Related
Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures
A Senate investigation has found that U.S. immigration authorities didn't do enough to adequately vet or monitor a gynecologist in rural Georgia who performed unnecessary medical procedures on detained migrant women without their consent
No. 1 Georgia pushing for perfection at Kentucky
Top-ranked Georgia draws one more serious obstacle prior to the SEC championship game Saturday when it travels to Kentucky. The
Comments / 0