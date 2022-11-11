Read full article on original website
manhassetpress.com
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
therealdeal.com
Major landlord Sugar Hill Capital faces Washington Heights foreclosure
UPDATED Nov. 15, 2022, 12:45 p.m.: David Schwartz’s Sugar Hill Capital Partners, one of the biggest buyers of Northern Manhattan apartments during the multifamily boom years of the late 2010s, now faces foreclosure on one of its flagship properties. The investment firm fell behind on its $16 million mortgage...
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
therealdeal.com
Argo’s Greenwich Village condo sees quick-fire sales
UPDATED, Nov. 15, 2022, 3:15 p.m.: Argo Real Estate sold almost all of its units at a new Greenwich Village condo building in 10 days as Manhattan’s luxury market plows ahead to top out a busy year. Argo’s ongoing project at 64 University Place saw 24 of its 28...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY
The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
therealdeal.com
Bridge buys in Soho, Slate in Gowanus in quiet week of i-sales
In a quiet week for New York City mid-market investment sales, the top-selling commercial property was an office building despite the slowdown in deals involving the asset class. Three transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. One deal each occurred in...
therealdeal.com
Madison Realty to take control of Isaac Hager’s Williamsburg hotel project
Isaac Hager is having a roller coaster of a November. Last week the Brooklyn developer partnered with nursing home investor Daryl Hagler to acquire a site in the borough with plans for a major residential project. This week he’s set to lose one. Madison Realty Capital, the senior lender...
NY1
Queens business owner calls for updates to state's 'archaic' liquor laws
Ollie Sakhno prides himself on his wine collection. He says about 40% of the bottles he sells at his Forest Hills wine bar are from the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. “There is very little known in New York City, and there's very few wines and we thought...
therealdeal.com
Holland & Knight’s integrated real estate practice seamlessly serves New York clients making the move to South Florida
While Holland & Knight is recognized for top-tier legal talent and excellent client service, there’s another crucial factor that sets it apart. Unlike most firms that are organized around their specific office locations, Holland & Knight focuses on its unified national practices across offices and geographic locations. This seamless, one-firm approach gives its clients unparalleled access to the experience they need, including in its acclaimed real estate practice group, which is particularly helpful with clients involved in transactions throughout the country and the world.
70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
therealdeal.com
Quirky homes top Manhattan’s luxury contracts
Manhattan’s luxury homebuyers last week committed to spending big bucks. The asking prices for luxury homes — priced at $4 million or more — that went into contract last week totaled $219 million, double the previous week’s sum. The 24 deals signed were 10 more than...
therealdeal.com
Jane Hotel keeping its doors open after all
UPDATED, Nov. 15, 2022, 8:15 a.m.: Less than a week ago, it seemed like the Jane Hotel was on the verge of extinction. However, that’s only true for part of the property. The ballroom and other public spaces at the property at 113 Jane Street in the West Village are being converted into a private club, the New York Post reported.
Long Island woman files $30M lawsuit over claims of racial discrimination during traffic stop
A woman on Long Island is taking action after she says police treated her inhumanely when they pulled her over with her 9-year-old son in the car.
Businesses at risk after Suffolk County misses another month of payments due to cyberattack
The county continues the slow process of handwriting checks and agencies have prioritized the most critical payments, which include government operations and services provided to residents.
longisland.com
Police: 911 Calls About Bear Possibly Sighted in Bohemia
People in Bohemia got a scare from a bear, according to Suffolk County Police. Cops say that officers responded to a report of a possible bear sighting in Bohemia on Monday night. “Police canvassed the area of Louis Kossuth Avenue at approximately 8:30pm and did not see a bear,” police...
therealdeal.com
In election week, Olympia Dumbo emerges as winner
In last week’s election, more people voted in Suffolk County than in Brooklyn, which has twice as many people. Buyers in Brooklyn’s luxury housing market were similarly sleepy, signing contracts for just 14 properties asking $2 million or more. Weekly contract activity, unlike voting, fluctuates rather randomly, but...
