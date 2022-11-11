ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

manhassetpress.com

NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor

NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
MANHASSET, NY
therealdeal.com

Major landlord Sugar Hill Capital faces Washington Heights foreclosure

UPDATED Nov. 15, 2022, 12:45 p.m.: David Schwartz’s Sugar Hill Capital Partners, one of the biggest buyers of Northern Manhattan apartments during the multifamily boom years of the late 2010s, now faces foreclosure on one of its flagship properties. The investment firm fell behind on its $16 million mortgage...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island

The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
therealdeal.com

Argo’s Greenwich Village condo sees quick-fire sales

UPDATED, Nov. 15, 2022, 3:15 p.m.: Argo Real Estate sold almost all of its units at a new Greenwich Village condo building in 10 days as Manhattan’s luxury market plows ahead to top out a busy year. Argo’s ongoing project at 64 University Place saw 24 of its 28...
MANHATTAN, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY

The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Daily Voice

3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000

HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000.
HARRISON, NY
Q 105.7

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Bridge buys in Soho, Slate in Gowanus in quiet week of i-sales

In a quiet week for New York City mid-market investment sales, the top-selling commercial property was an office building despite the slowdown in deals involving the asset class. Three transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. One deal each occurred in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Holland & Knight’s integrated real estate practice seamlessly serves New York clients making the move to South Florida

While Holland & Knight is recognized for top-tier legal talent and excellent client service, there’s another crucial factor that sets it apart. Unlike most firms that are organized around their specific office locations, Holland & Knight focuses on its unified national practices across offices and geographic locations. This seamless, one-firm approach gives its clients unparalleled access to the experience they need, including in its acclaimed real estate practice group, which is particularly helpful with clients involved in transactions throughout the country and the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000.
YONKERS, NY
therealdeal.com

Quirky homes top Manhattan’s luxury contracts

Manhattan’s luxury homebuyers last week committed to spending big bucks. The asking prices for luxury homes — priced at $4 million or more — that went into contract last week totaled $219 million, double the previous week’s sum. The 24 deals signed were 10 more than...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Jane Hotel keeping its doors open after all

UPDATED, Nov. 15, 2022, 8:15 a.m.: Less than a week ago, it seemed like the Jane Hotel was on the verge of extinction. However, that’s only true for part of the property. The ballroom and other public spaces at the property at 113 Jane Street in the West Village are being converted into a private club, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Police: 911 Calls About Bear Possibly Sighted in Bohemia

People in Bohemia got a scare from a bear, according to Suffolk County Police. Cops say that officers responded to a report of a possible bear sighting in Bohemia on Monday night. “Police canvassed the area of Louis Kossuth Avenue at approximately 8:30pm and did not see a bear,” police...
BOHEMIA, NY
therealdeal.com

In election week, Olympia Dumbo emerges as winner

In last week’s election, more people voted in Suffolk County than in Brooklyn, which has twice as many people. Buyers in Brooklyn’s luxury housing market were similarly sleepy, signing contracts for just 14 properties asking $2 million or more. Weekly contract activity, unlike voting, fluctuates rather randomly, but...
BROOKLYN, NY

