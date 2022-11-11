Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
Kevin McCarthy wins GOP nomination for House speaker
Washington — House Republicans nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the current minority leader, as their candidate for speaker of the House on Tuesday, with McCarthy overcoming a conservative challenger as the party inches closer to winning control of the lower chamber. McCarthy was tapped as the nominee in an internal...
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
With Cortez Masto’s victory, Democrats retain control of U.S. Senate
In a nailbiter watched all over the country, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto prevailed over challenger Republican Adam Laxalt and secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate in the process. Cortez Masto was considered by many to be one of the most vulnerable U.S. senators up for reelection this year,...
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican
Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
Pelosi says Democrats asking her to stay in leadership
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that she is being asked to stay in Democratic leadership after the party performed better than expected in the midterm elections. “My members are asking me to consider doing that,” Pelosi told CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Dana Bash. “But, again, let’s...
Rep. Raúl Grijalva re-elected to Congress
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-7) will retain his Congressional seat for the next two years, after winning re-election 20 years after he was first elected to Congress in 2002. At his watch party on Election night, Grijalva gathered with his supporters and spoke to them...
A second Californian enters race to lead Democrats’ House campaign arm
WASHINGTON — Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove) announced his candidacy Monday to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm, setting up an internal leadership race between a pair of California Democrats. Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Pacoima) announced his bid Friday. In a letter to colleagues, Bera cast himself as “the...
Alex Padilla made history with his U.S. Senate win. What it means for Latinos
The election of Alex Padilla, the first Latino elected to the Senate from California, marks a landmark achievement and a shift in the state's power center.
RI Senate Democrats tap Pearson as new majority leader
Sen. Ryan Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat, would become the highest-ranking millennial in the General Assembly.
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
BBC
US midterms: Republicans nominate Kevin McCarthy for House leadership
With Republicans on the cusp of retaking the House of Representatives majority, Kevin McCarthy has won his party's nomination to be speaker in the new Congress. In a closed-door vote on Tuesday, he secured 188 votes in his bid for leadership of the House. Mr McCarthy must win a majority...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Neguse announces candidacy for Democratic caucus chair
CNN — Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a letter to Democratic House colleagues Thursday that he is running for Caucus Chair, the fifth highest position among Democrats if they maintain their majority and fourth if they switch to the minority. Neguse currently serves as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
Moderate Democrats win big in governor races
Three moderate Democratic candidates for governor who broke with their party on several key issues performed particularly well on election night. Why it matters: At a time when voters are tired of extremes, these moderate Democrats executed a winning playbook by underscoring their differences with the national party. Colorado Gov....
Democrats maintain control of Senate, NBC News projects, defeating many Trump-backed Republicans
WASHINGTON — Democrats defied historical trends and defeated several candidates backed by former President Donald Trump to keep control of the Senate, providing enormous relief for President Joe Biden. The battle for the House, meanwhile, remains too close to call. The picture in the Senate became clear late Saturday...
