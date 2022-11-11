Read full article on original website
Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455K for Regional Rehab Center
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455,000 for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Director Robby Parman announced on Monday. The telethon aired Sunday, Nov. 13 on WTVA and ABC WTVA. The annual fundraiser benefits RRC which is able to offer free services thanks to community donations.
New police chief confirmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
Parkway Elementary gets book vending machine for students
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Motivating elementary school students to hit their reading goals, that's the goal of a new book vending machine at Parkway Elementary School. "Its so fun to have books and you can keep it forever," said Graham Holland, a first grade student. "I like the books that's...
Celebration of Hope: Emma Holloway loves to read
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emma Holloway has been coming to the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) for three years. She suffers from dyslexia, which is a learning disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
Columbus citizens react to announcement of new police chief
The city announced on November 15 that Joseph Daughtry will accept the position as Columbus Police Chief. People in the city hope that the new hire will bring about change.
Food pantry in Aberdeen reopening after renovations
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry re-opened its food pantry on Tuesday after six months of renovation. A $65,000 grant from Lowe's made it possible. Construction began in June to add more lighting, offices and a parking lot revamp to improve accessibility for wheelchairs. Founded in...
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
Law enforcement officers gather in West Point for school resource officer training
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - School resource officers (SRO) are often the first and last line of defense in an active school shooter situation. SROs need to be ready to take on any threat, starting with in-depth training. Law enforcement officers from Mississippi and Alabama have gathered in West Point...
Skilled to Work - HM Richards
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Steady, consistent work is the focus of this week's Skilled To Work. HM Richards is an upholstery furniture manufacturer with a plant between Guntown and Baldwyn. Recruiter Taiza Marcano said the plant has multiple positions available. Marcano said workers can make between 15 and 23 dollars...
"It's not about me" New Columbus police chief speaks following official introduction
Chief Joseph Daughtry made it clear that he wants to be a hands-on leader and that he will have his department's back. He starts work at Columbus PD on January 1, 2023.
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property. Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay. The sheriff said...
Scott Brown named head football coach at Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Scott Brown has been named the new head football coach at Booneville High School. The school made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 14.
Rape arrest made over weekend in Calhoun County
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies arrested a Calhoun County man for alleged rape. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan confirmed the arrest of Roger Armstrong. He was booked into the county jail on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. He faces two counts of rape. The sheriff said the alleged rape happened Saturday...
Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
Use caution with space heaters this winter
According to the National Fire Association, heating equipment such as space heaters is the leading cause of house fires across the country. During this time of the year another major cause of fires is cooking. Extension cords are not to be used for space heaters according to Local firefighter, Captain...
