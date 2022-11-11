ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455K for Regional Rehab Center

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455,000 for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Director Robby Parman announced on Monday. The telethon aired Sunday, Nov. 13 on WTVA and ABC WTVA. The annual fundraiser benefits RRC which is able to offer free services thanks to community donations.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

New police chief confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Parkway Elementary gets book vending machine for students

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Motivating elementary school students to hit their reading goals, that's the goal of a new book vending machine at Parkway Elementary School. "Its so fun to have books and you can keep it forever," said Graham Holland, a first grade student. "I like the books that's...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope: Emma Holloway loves to read

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emma Holloway has been coming to the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) for three years. She suffers from dyslexia, which is a learning disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Food pantry in Aberdeen reopening after renovations

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry re-opened its food pantry on Tuesday after six months of renovation. A $65,000 grant from Lowe's made it possible. Construction began in June to add more lighting, offices and a parking lot revamp to improve accessibility for wheelchairs. Founded in...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - HM Richards

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Steady, consistent work is the focus of this week's Skilled To Work. HM Richards is an upholstery furniture manufacturer with a plant between Guntown and Baldwyn. Recruiter Taiza Marcano said the plant has multiple positions available. Marcano said workers can make between 15 and 23 dollars...
GUNTOWN, MS
wtva.com

Amory man died in Sunday night house fire

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Rape arrest made over weekend in Calhoun County

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies arrested a Calhoun County man for alleged rape. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan confirmed the arrest of Roger Armstrong. He was booked into the county jail on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. He faces two counts of rape. The sheriff said the alleged rape happened Saturday...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
NETTLETON, MS
wtva.com

Use caution with space heaters this winter

According to the National Fire Association, heating equipment such as space heaters is the leading cause of house fires across the country. During this time of the year another major cause of fires is cooking. Extension cords are not to be used for space heaters according to Local firefighter, Captain...
ABERDEEN, MS

