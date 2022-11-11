Read full article on original website
The Brand Making Kylie Jenner-Approved Cargo Pants For Under $100
Once upon a time, siblings Jade and Grant Goulden, co-founders of the celeb-favorite label Jaded London, were just kids roaming around small shops during their summer vacations. “From a young age, we were constantly surrounded by fashion, so the expression of style is in our blood,” Grant tells Refinery29. “Some of the designs that you see today are the result of the trends that we grew up on.”
The Under-$100 Buys R29 Shopping Editors Loved In October
Another month has come and gone, and you know what that means: a fresh batch of editors' favorites straight from the shopping carts of R29's own Most Wanted team. For us, November means a few things: Thanksgiving plans (read: comfy, stretchy clothes), incoming Cyber sales, and generally enjoying all things cozy. Our October standout purchases skew toward the practical — space-saving shelf expanders, shoe organizers, and coffee machine cleaners, to name a few — but that's not to say that we didn't have a bit of fun, too. Case in point: under-$20 tennis bracelets and woodsy perfume travel sprays. Ahead, scope out 32 of our most successful purchases of the month.
Skims Holiday Gift Shop Has Something For Everyone — Including Your Fur Babies
When it comes to shopping for presents, sometimes a well-curated online gift shop can really take the guesswork (and endless clicking) out of the equation. Take, for example, the Skims holiday shop. Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand has launched an extensive holiday gift guide with 15 limited-edition collections. You can shop everything from family-friendly PJ stables to steamy lingerie sets. Each collection features some of Kim K's favorite pieces reinvented from the holidays, including the Fits Everybody, Cotton, and Cozy collections in moody and vibrant festive colors. The label also introduced over 30 new styles, from jazzy sparkling intimates to luxe robes and warm, snuggly pajamas that ooze holiday cheer.
Hailey Bieber’s New Rhode Skin Product Reminds Her Of Her Wedding Cake
Dear Santa: Hailey Bieber would like a pair of fuzzy socks for Christmas. Anything cozy would be great, actually. But before then, for her 26th birthday — which happens to be on Nov. 22 — she wants vanilla-flavored everything in all forms: cake, cupcake, and lip balm. For the latter, the beauty founder is taking matters into her own hands. She created a limited-edition vanilla cake-flavored Peptide Lip Treatment in honor of turning a year older. The inspiration? Possibly her wedding cake. “[It] was vanilla on vanilla, but with a little bit of a spiced filling and it was so good, it was literally the best vanilla cake I’ve had in my entire life," she tells Refinery29 over Zoom.
I Tried The Internet’s Favorite Safety Razor — & Lived To Tell The Tale
One thing to know about me: I hate shaving — a lot. My earliest shaving memories involved some Gillette Venus (I’m your fire!) and lots of nervous tears, but we’re now enjoying a golden age of shaving startups like Billie, Flamingo, and Athena Club that empower folx to celebrate body hair – as well as the removal of it. But just when we thought we'd seen it all, one notable brand, Oui the People, is doing something revolutionary by bringing back something as old-school as it gets: The safety razor. Originally invented to make it easier for people to shave their beards at home (and put barbers out of business), the super-sharp safety razor is only one blade with a protective cover. These days, disposable cartridge razors are more popular, but many people still swear by the shave you can only get with a safety razor.
Goop & Lacoste Release A Royal Tenenbaums-Inspired Collaboration
If you ever wondered what Gwyneth Paltrow’s Royal Tenenbaums character, Margot Tenenbaum, would wear today, you’re in luck. The actor’s lifestyle brand, Goop, and sports-inspired fashion label Lacoste have partnered for a collection referencing the Wes Anderson film. On Tuesday, the two announced a collaboration, which includes...
Ashley Park x Rent The Runway Collab Includes A Dress Featured In Emily In Paris
Ahead of the holiday season, a new collection is here to satisfy your party dressing needs, courtesy of Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Rent The Runway. The collection marks the first ever fashion collaboration for the actor-singer who has become a style-setter thanks to her portrayal of Mindy Chen, a fashion-forward nanny-turned-singer with a flair for bold colors, loud prints, and over-the-top accessories. And while, at first, the partnership may appear unexpected — it's not often that celebrities choose to partner with a rental platform over a brand — it makes perfect sense for Park, who was a Rent The Runway customer when she first moved to New York to start her career as an actor and didn't have access to designer clothing.
