One thing to know about me: I hate shaving — a lot. My earliest shaving memories involved some Gillette Venus (I’m your fire!) and lots of nervous tears, but we’re now enjoying a golden age of shaving startups like Billie, Flamingo, and Athena Club that empower folx to celebrate body hair – as well as the removal of it. But just when we thought we'd seen it all, one notable brand, Oui the People, is doing something revolutionary by bringing back something as old-school as it gets: The safety razor. Originally invented to make it easier for people to shave their beards at home (and put barbers out of business), the super-sharp safety razor is only one blade with a protective cover. These days, disposable cartridge razors are more popular, but many people still swear by the shave you can only get with a safety razor.

12 HOURS AGO