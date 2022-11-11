ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pittsburgh Courier

$400 million Ballmer investment in Black-owned ventures comes at a critical time

Access to capital – whether through banking or investment – is a longstanding challenge for Black entrepreneurs looking to scale their enterprises. But some much-needed capital is entering the marketplace following a $400 million commitment from billionaire investor, L.A. Clippers owner and Detroit native Steve Ballmer. The former...
New Pittsburgh Courier

The reason why Black millennials burn out in corporate America

“To be young again” is a quote that many Baby boomers and Generation X members use to laminate their younger years. While some things have changed over the years, some things remain stagnant, with substantial resistance to change. Let us use corporate America for example. To be successful before...

