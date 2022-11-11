ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

6 Boise Favorites That Are Better Than Turkey For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and for some people, turkey just doesn’t “get the job done” on Thanksgiving. I used to wonder why we go with turkey on Thanksgiving and after minutes and minutes of research, I basically found no real concrete reason as to why turkey has to be the main course meal. Honestly, why couldn’t it be fried chicken? Sure, it’s not turkey but it’s close enough… right?
BOISE, ID
What Do Idaho Cowgirls Really Want For Christmas?

I don't think jewelry will cut it this year for Christmas. If you really want to know what Idaho cowgirls want for Christmas you better keep scrolling!. I thought it would be fun to ask our listeners "what do Idaho cowgirls want for Christmas this year?" If you're significant other...
IDAHO STATE
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
NAMPA, ID
Boise Host Transforms Into A Turkey To Feed The Needy in Nampa

It won't be long before folks are traveling across the Treasure Valley or the country to be home for Thanksgiving. The day Americans celebrate the Pilgrims and Native Americans coming together over a simple yet essential meal is the most traveled week of the year. This year will be a challenge for most Idahoans as turkey prices have skyrocketed over seventy percent from last year's.
NAMPA, ID
Is Idaho Charitable Compared to Other States? (Doesn’t Look Good)

It's officially the season of giving! Idaho really is such an incredible state, but do you think we’re very charitable here? I would say we’re pretty charitable, however, there’s a new report that ranks the most charitable states in the country, and it’s not looking very good for Idaho. We’re not the worst, but we’re definitely not the best.
IDAHO STATE
19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID
America’s Largest War Museum Is Just Minutes From Boise

Idaho is a place where folks honor America and respect our veterans. Our Veteran's Administration Hospital is one of the best in the nation. There isn't a neighborhood in the Gem State where you won't see several American flag flying door to door. Idaho is also home to one of the most patriotic museums that honor America's veterans. It's one of the area's best-kept secrets until now.
NAMPA, ID
9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2022

Nothing beats the mouthwatering smells of Thanksgiving dinner pouring out of your kitchen. But there are a lot of things that beat prepping that meal or cleaning up after it!. Last year, a simple question in the Boise Food Finds group on Facebook spiraled out of control quickly. Someone posted "Best place for Thanksgiving dinner?" in the group that primarily discusses restaurant experiences in the Treasure Valley. A few people couldn't help but reply with something along the lines of "home with family."
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

