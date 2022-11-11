Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Lafayette school board member on CRT, 'woke agendas'
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A newly elected school board member says dangerous ideas about race, gender and sexual orientation are lurking in our schools. Chuck Hockema says he'll be looking for evidence as he tours schools, classrooms and libraries. His critics say his statements represent a myth and a...
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch. Commissioner, Joe B. Hoage says the main factors in this decision are the decline in transactions at the branch, as well as more local customers using kiosks and myBMV.
WLFI.com
POW and MIA chair unveiled at Purdue's Memorial Union’s Great Hall
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University unveiled a chair of remembrance honoring service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action as an addition to their Memorial Union’s Great Hall. The event and installation of the chair was organized by the Purdue Polytechnic Institute's Division...
WLFI.com
LUM annual Turkey Trot returns
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Thanksgiving tradition returns to bring families together and continue fundraising for the community. Lafayette Urban Ministry's Annual Turkey Trot will take place Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. The event has a new location at Connection Point Church where participants will trot in...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Fred's Mini Mart on State Road 25 has gas for $4.15 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Urban Ministry winter warming station opens for season, adds 20 beds
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the clock strikes midnight Tuesday, the Lafayette Urban Ministry warming station opens for the first time this season. The LUM main office will act as the warming station every night of the week from November until mid-April. People needing a warm place to stay can sleep on one of the 20 mats that will be laid in the lobby.
wfft.com
West Lafayette man suspended from hunting for life, first suspension of its kind in Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A West Lafayette man faces multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in Indiana history. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with probation, home detention, and payment of replacement fees from a DNR Law Enforcement investigation involving poaching wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
WLFI.com
Avoiding the cold: man experiencing homelessness shares his story
From now until April, people experiencing homelessness have a place to stay the night at Lafayette Urban Ministry's main office. Getting out of the cold: man experiencing homelessness shares his story. As temperatures drop this week one man is grateful for an opportunity to get out of the cold.
WLFI.com
Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year. "It's going to impact us just like the basic consumer, just any other type of homeowner," Tippecanoe County Commissioner, Dave Byers said. "Electricity prices are up. Fuel prices are up."
WLFI.com
Franklin attorney to represent Richard Allen
An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect. An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect.
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
lhspennant.org
New Vape Detectors in LMS and LHS
Recently, Lebanon High Schools’ Principal Mr. Kevin O’Rourke, sent out a message making students aware of vape detectors installed in restrooms of Lebanon High School (LHS), Lebanon Middle School (LMS), and Western Boone Jr. Sr. High (WBHS) over fall break. And they seem to be doing the job,...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Myers Resigning County Council Post
Less than a week after the general election, the Clinton County Council is looking to fill a position on its board after the announcement by Councilman Jake Myers that he will leaving he Council at the end of the year. “At the beginning of the year, I moved into an...
One killed in Lafayette crash
A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis hospital using special treatment to help battle RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A special respirator treatment called cuirass ventilation is helping speed up the healing process for children battling RSV and allowing more beds to be open as more patients continue to come in. The only hospital in Indiana to provide the treatment is Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
