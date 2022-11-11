Read full article on original website
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
WLFI.com
Benton County resident dies in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County. It happened at approximately 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Investigators say 29-year-old Ashlena King of Oxford was driving north on County...
WLKY.com
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
WLFI.com
Student arrested after alleged threat
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A student is in custody after police investigated a threat toward Twin Lakes High School. A Twin Lakes staff member and student reported the threat on Friday to Monticello Police Department. Police later arrested a 17-year-old on suspicions of dangerous possession of a firearm. Investigators...
Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
WLFI.com
Purdue stabbing suspect's attorney moves for insanity defense
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney says an accused Purdue dorm-room killer might be insane. Court records show Ji Min Sha's lawyer is moving forward with an insanity defense. Sha now must undergo a psychological evaluation. Medical experts are scheduled to testify in December about his ability to...
‘Where was my money?’: Court documents detail deadly shooting over $500
An Indianapolis man faces murder charges after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend over $500 that she was supposed to hold for him to buy plates for his new vehicle.
Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' southeast side
A person is dead following a shooting on the city's southeast side. According to IMPD officials the shooting happened at Southeastern Avenue and South Emerson Avenue for a person shot.
Judge appointed to Delphi case sticking with Nov. 22 date for hearing; Allen gets attorneys
DELPHI, Ind. – Court proceedings related to the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German will remain in Carroll County. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has already started her work on the case. She was appointed to handle the proceedings after Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself. Diener cited concerns about […]
Suspect in Purdue University student's killing plans to use insanity defense
The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his roommate last month in their Purdue University dorm plans to use an insanity defense in court, records show.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Fred's Mini Mart on State Road 25 has gas for $4.15 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue...
WLFI.com
abc57.com
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
Wave 3
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police has made groundbreaking discoveries in two high-profile murder cases. On October 31, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter had announced detectives had arrested Richard Allen and charged him with the 2017 murders of murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi. The...
WLFI.com
WISH-TV
Detectives arrest man for alleged involvement in murder of 59-year-old woman
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 65-year-old man on Wednesday for his alleged role in the murder of woman on the city’s northeast side. Just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block...
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
