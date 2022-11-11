ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

WTHR

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Benton County resident dies in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County. It happened at approximately 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Investigators say 29-year-old Ashlena King of Oxford was driving north on County...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation

DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Student arrested after alleged threat

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A student is in custody after police investigated a threat toward Twin Lakes High School. A Twin Lakes staff member and student reported the threat on Friday to Monticello Police Department. Police later arrested a 17-year-old on suspicions of dangerous possession of a firearm. Investigators...
MONTICELLO, IN
FOX59

Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue stabbing suspect's attorney moves for insanity defense

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney says an accused Purdue dorm-room killer might be insane. Court records show Ji Min Sha's lawyer is moving forward with an insanity defense. Sha now must undergo a psychological evaluation. Medical experts are scheduled to testify in December about his ability to...
FOX59

Delphi man dies after being ejected from SUV in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Authorities said a 64-year-old man from Delphi is dead after being ejected from his rolling SUV during a crash on Monday evening. Police said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue. Investigators determined […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Fred's Mini Mart on State Road 25 has gas for $4.15 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue...
LAFAYETTE, IN
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN

