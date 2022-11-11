ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Rams Star Cooper Kupp to Have Surgery, Will Go on IR

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp needs surgery on his ankle and will be placed on injured reserve. That means Kupp will miss at least four weeks, but the team will assess his return depending on how their season unfolds. Kupp injured his ankle in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past

The Las Vegas Raiders have been lost on the road, but this Sunday they are coming home to Allegiant Stadium in Sin City for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that might be worse off mentally than they are. The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight games and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Move RT Billy Turner to IR with Knee Injury

For the second time in as many weeks, the Denver Broncos were forced to place an offensive lineman on injured reserve, losing Billy Turner for at least four games after the starting right tackle suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee. In corresponding transactions, announced Tuesday, the team...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Lose Potential Ogbah Replacement

As the Miami Dolphins look to find a way to replace defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, one potential option has disappeared. Rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was elevated when Ogbah had to sit out the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury on ‘MNF’

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury that he suffered on a controversial play during Monday’s loss to the Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. The injury is not expected to being season-ending, per Garafolo, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Read to Tackle Familiar Foe in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had memorable performances against Baker Mayfield while he was with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons. Now, Mayfield will make his first start against Baltimore as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens have a comprehensive scouting report on Mayfield, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Noles in the Pros, Week Ten: Dalvin Cook Scores in the Game of the Year

Week 10 held one of the best games in recent memory between the Vikings and Bills. Dalvin Cook shined as one of the best players on the field. Fellow former FSU running back Cam Akers has returned to play the last two games with the Rams but has seen a significant reduction in touches. Akers might be finding a new home after the season if that keeps up.
Wichita Eagle

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Ravens

RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. SS: Xavier Woods, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin Jr. SPECIAL TEAMS. KR: Raheem Blackshear, Laviska Shenault, Chuba Hubbard. PR: Shi Smith. K: Eddy Pineiro. P: Johnny Hekker. H: Johnny Hekker. LS:...
Wichita Eagle

Sources: Texans sign WR Alex Bachman, DB Will Redmond

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Brady Was Asked Whether He Could Be NFL Head Coach Right Now

The NFL world has been buzzing about the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, who recently became the Colts’ interim head coach and made his debut over the weekend with a 25–20 victory over the Raiders. Although he is a former player, Saturday has faced significant criticism from players,...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones has grown into a reliable receiver for the Cleveland Browns this season, but his performance against the Miami Dolphins begs the question if there's further room for growth. DPJ led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, posting a season-high mark for yards with 99, yet had a few plays he'd like back.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Dallas Goedert Expected to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA – The violent facemask Washington linebacker Jamin Davis used to tackle Dallas Goedert midway through the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game will now sideline the Eagles tight end for several weeks. It’s further insult to a play that did not draw a penalty flag. “We...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Penn State Expects Joey Porter Jr. to Return This Season

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. missed the Maryland game due to appendicitis, but coach James Franklin expects the team's top defender to return this season. Franklin normally does not release injury or player-availability information unless it's season-ending but discussed Porter's situation to address what he called "misreporting." Franklin did not offer a timeline for Porter's return (Penn State has two regular-season games remaining) but sounded hopeful that he would.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' color rush uniforms are coming out this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced they'll rock their alternatives in Week 11 during their first home AFC North matchup. The Steelers are currently 7-1 when wearing their color rush uniforms with their win last year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver

View the original article to see embedded media. The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they released former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers prior to Week 11 in the NFL. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy