Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Rams Star Cooper Kupp to Have Surgery, Will Go on IR
Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp needs surgery on his ankle and will be placed on injured reserve. That means Kupp will miss at least four weeks, but the team will assess his return depending on how their season unfolds. Kupp injured his ankle in...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past
The Las Vegas Raiders have been lost on the road, but this Sunday they are coming home to Allegiant Stadium in Sin City for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that might be worse off mentally than they are. The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight games and...
Wichita Eagle
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
Wichita Eagle
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Move RT Billy Turner to IR with Knee Injury
For the second time in as many weeks, the Denver Broncos were forced to place an offensive lineman on injured reserve, losing Billy Turner for at least four games after the starting right tackle suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee. In corresponding transactions, announced Tuesday, the team...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Lose Potential Ogbah Replacement
As the Miami Dolphins look to find a way to replace defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, one potential option has disappeared. Rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was elevated when Ogbah had to sit out the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Suffers Severe Shoulder Injury on ‘MNF’
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury that he suffered on a controversial play during Monday’s loss to the Commanders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. The injury is not expected to being season-ending, per Garafolo, but...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Read to Tackle Familiar Foe in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had memorable performances against Baker Mayfield while he was with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons. Now, Mayfield will make his first start against Baltimore as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens have a comprehensive scouting report on Mayfield, but...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
Wichita Eagle
Noles in the Pros, Week Ten: Dalvin Cook Scores in the Game of the Year
Week 10 held one of the best games in recent memory between the Vikings and Bills. Dalvin Cook shined as one of the best players on the field. Fellow former FSU running back Cam Akers has returned to play the last two games with the Rams but has seen a significant reduction in touches. Akers might be finding a new home after the season if that keeps up.
Wichita Eagle
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Ravens
RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. SS: Xavier Woods, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin Jr. SPECIAL TEAMS. KR: Raheem Blackshear, Laviska Shenault, Chuba Hubbard. PR: Shi Smith. K: Eddy Pineiro. P: Johnny Hekker. H: Johnny Hekker. LS:...
Wichita Eagle
Sources: Texans sign WR Alex Bachman, DB Will Redmond
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
Wichita Eagle
Brady Was Asked Whether He Could Be NFL Head Coach Right Now
The NFL world has been buzzing about the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, who recently became the Colts’ interim head coach and made his debut over the weekend with a 25–20 victory over the Raiders. Although he is a former player, Saturday has faced significant criticism from players,...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 10?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. For reference on last week's numbers, here...
Wichita Eagle
NFC Standings, Playoff Picture: Eagles’ Loss Helps Vikings’ Pursuit of No. 1 Seed
The Eagles' undefeated season came to an end on Monday night in a home loss to Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders. That means the 8-1 Vikings are now tied for the best record in the NFL. Because they lost to the Eagles in Week 2, the Vikings still don't control...
Wichita Eagle
The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones
Donovan Peoples-Jones has grown into a reliable receiver for the Cleveland Browns this season, but his performance against the Miami Dolphins begs the question if there's further room for growth. DPJ led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, posting a season-high mark for yards with 99, yet had a few plays he'd like back.
Wichita Eagle
Dallas Goedert Expected to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA – The violent facemask Washington linebacker Jamin Davis used to tackle Dallas Goedert midway through the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game will now sideline the Eagles tight end for several weeks. It’s further insult to a play that did not draw a penalty flag. “We...
Wichita Eagle
Penn State Expects Joey Porter Jr. to Return This Season
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. missed the Maryland game due to appendicitis, but coach James Franklin expects the team's top defender to return this season. Franklin normally does not release injury or player-availability information unless it's season-ending but discussed Porter's situation to address what he called "misreporting." Franklin did not offer a timeline for Porter's return (Penn State has two regular-season games remaining) but sounded hopeful that he would.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' color rush uniforms are coming out this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced they'll rock their alternatives in Week 11 during their first home AFC North matchup. The Steelers are currently 7-1 when wearing their color rush uniforms with their win last year...
Wichita Eagle
Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver
View the original article to see embedded media. The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they released former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers prior to Week 11 in the NFL. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.
Comments / 0