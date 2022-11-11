Three Bets and Odds With Big Profits for Week 10 in the NFL

Three games in Week 10 offer bettors great odds and big payouts on the moneyline.

Week 10 is highlighted by Tampa Bay and Seattle playing the NFL’s first-ever game in Germany.

After Carolina’s cover against the Falcons on Thursday night football, underdogs own a 77-54-6 ATS (58.8%) mark against the spread (ATS) mark, while the under has rewarded bettors with an 80-55-2 (59. percent) record.

Will the Giants, who have been underdogs in six games, be able to beat the last-place AFC South Texans in the reverse role of being favorites?

The Chiefs, who are 3-1 SU at home, are winless against the spread (0-4 ATS) in front of the home faithful at Arrowhead. Can they get their first home cash against the number versus a Jaguars club that is 1-11 SU and 3-9 ATS over their last 12 road games?

After going 9-6 SU and ATS on our best bets the last five weeks, let’s dive into Week 10!

Seattle ML (+130) vs Tampa Bay (Munich, Germany)

The Buccaneers, who have been listed as favorites by oddsmakers in every game this season, have been a financial disaster for bettors in that role with only cashing at a 22.2 percent (2-6-1 ATS) clip. I am willing to bet they can’t flip that trend simply because this game will be played out of the country. Seattle continues to impress, averaging the fourth most points per game (26.8). Geno Smith, who leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.1 percent), has guided the Seahawks to a 5-1 SU and ATS over the last six games. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who has scored seven touchdowns over his last five games, finds a favorable matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that is surrendering 4.61 yards per rush to opposing running backs this season. Let’s grab the money line at solid odds of +130.

Chicago -2.5 vs Detroit

Justin Fields, fresh off setting the NFL regular-season single-game rushing record (178) by a quarterback, leads the league’s No. 1 rushing attack into battle against a Lions that is ranked 31st in the NFL at stopping the run (148.8 yards per game). Detroit has been a difficult team for bettors to trust of late posting a 1-4 ATS mark since Week 4. The Bears are 7-1 SU and 5-3 ATS over their last eight meetings with their NFC North rival. Bet on those solid trends improving after Week 10.

Dallas -4 at Green Bay

The Cowboys head to Lambeau to take on a reeling Packers squad that has lost five consecutive games. Dallas, who is 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games, heads into the contest fresh off their Week 9 bye. The Packers, who are 1-4 ATS over their five games at home, appear out-matched in this contest. Green Bay’s best player Aaron Jones is banged up with a knee injury and his status for Sunday is still unclear. Without a healthy Jones, Micah Parsons and a ferocious Dallas defense should get after a one-dimensional Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense. The Cowboys, who lead the NFL in sacks, will improve to 7-2 both SU and ATS with ease.