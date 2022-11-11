Read full article on original website
Bus line celebrates anniversary
The Virginia Department of Rail and Transportation is celebrating the successful first anniversary of a bus line linking rural communities with the nation’s capital. Since the Highlands Rhythm route was added to the Virginia Breeze inter-city bus service last November, almost eleven-thousand residents have hitched a ride. In October alone, almost 19-hundred passengers rode the Rhythm – that’s a new record for monthly use.
Severe cold and flu season projected
With an unusually severe cold and flu season projected across the nation, health officials are urging extra precautions against these extra-nasty viruses. The top viruses this winter according to health professionals in California, the nation’s most populous state, are the flu, R-S-V and, of course, Covid-19. They recommend getting vaccinated if possible, covering your cough or sneeze, wearing a mask, staying home if you don’t feel well and, of course, washing your hands.
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims...
