wfxl.com
Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State sign articulation agreement
Officials from Albany Technical College and Middle Georgia State University signed a formal agreement on Monday, November 14, that creates a seamless transition for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor's degrees. Through a new articulation agreement, the technical college and the university will establish transfer credit and program acceptance criteria...
Southern Regional Technical College announces new Board Director
Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) President Jim Glass is pleased to announce the addition of Tonia Garrett of Nashville to the SRTC Board of Directors. Garrett was sworn in during the November 9 Board of Directors meeting at SRTC-Thomasville and will serve SRTC for a term of 3 years. Tonia...
ABAC student government welcomes new President to campus
The ABAC Student Government Association President Caleb Bagley, and members of the ABAC SGA, recently met with new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Tracy Brundage. The meeting was to outline their plans for the coming years. SGA President Caleb Bagley says “President Brundage was open to our ideas, and we...
Historic marker proposed for Albany Municipal Auditorium
The Albany Chapter of the Colonial Dames had requested approval to make a historical marker to be placed in the front of the Municipal Auditorium at the Albany City Commission meeting on Nov. 15th. The marker will highlight Albany's history and help attract tourism. The Colonial Dames will also sponsor...
Harlem revitalization in Albany
Layota Cutts, Harlem Renaissance Corporation Representative (HCR), went to the Albany City Board of Commissioners to discuss the HCR's plans for Harlem revitalization. There are two plans which start by revitalizing the Carter's Grill Restaurant and the Civil Rights Institute to maximize the impact of these two locations in the Harlem district.
Phoebe CEO signs Rose Dedication for annual Rose Parade
Phoebe will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On January 2, 2023, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled, “Lifting Each Other Up,” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country.
TRMC Tree of Life ceremony will be held December 13, first time since pandemic
The 37th annual lighting of the Tree of Life, which serves as a symbolic tribute to friends, family and lost loved ones during the holiday season, will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic on December 13 at 6 p.m. The event will be held on...
Police: Woman told "this is the day you die" by attacker before being beaten in Albany
A woman is recovering after being assaulted over the weekend. Albany police responded to the 400 block of West Highland Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the victim told police that she was walking near the alleyway when an unknown black man...
North Jackson Street properties to be acquired by the city of Albany
Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington would like to acquire four properties on the 900 block of North Jackson Street for a possible family apartment complex. These four properties are next to Phoebe's new Living and Learning Center Development Project. Phoebe owns two of those properties and is interested in donating...
One injured in West Gordon shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
Police: Unanswered knock on the door leads to shooting while mother gives children a bath
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot up Friday evening. Albany police responded to the 600 block of Stadium Drive in reference to a criminal trespass complaint just before 9 p.m. Police made contact with the homeowner who says that she was inside of the bathroom giving...
pOpshelf now open in Albany
POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
Warrants pending for Swift Street shooting that left three injured
Albany police announced Tuesday that warrants are pending following a shooting on Swift Street Friday. In a release to the media, police say a one-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men n the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Albany man suffers minor injuries after jumping off Oglethorpe Bridge
APD's REACH (Responding, Engaging and Cultivating Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe for further support.
No injuries reported after shooting near Monroe High School Monday afternoon
No injuries reported after a shooting in the 900 block of Lippitt Drive Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, Albany police made contact with Dougherty County school police and a witness. The witness told police that there were four black males near the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive. The...
Fraudulent calls about missed jury duty making the rounds in Crisp County
The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about fraudulent calls. CCSO says that "calls and emails, which threaten recipients with fines or jail time if they do not comply, are fraudulent and are not connected with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office." Crisp County does not require anyone to...
Woman arrested after victim tracks phone that was inside their stolen vehicle
An Albany woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Albany police responded to the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim told police that 23-year-old Madison Lee took their vehicle. After tracking their phone, that was inside of the stolen...
No injuries reported after shoot-out in Sonny's BBQ parking lot
Albany police responded to Sonny's BBQ, located in the 1900 North Slappey Boulevard Thursday morning in reference to discharging firearms. Upon arrival, the reporting party told police that he was sitting inside of his vehicle in the parking lot when he observed three men shooting at each other. The witness...
