Related
Vicksburg Post
Alcorn State announces traffic plan, parking policies for JSU game
LORMAN — With a sellout crowd expected in the stands and thousands more tailgating outside, Alcorn State University officials encouraged fans to arrive early to the campus in Lorman for Saturday’s football game against Jackson State. Kickoff for the game is at 2 p.m., but the campus will...
Vicksburg Post
Williams, Purvis receive Hinds CC Cooper Industries Endowed Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those being recognized were Devon Purvis and Hunter Williams of Vicksburg, who received the Cooper Industries Endowed Scholarship. With him, pictured from...
Vicksburg Post
Devon Wines receives Hinds CC Vicksburg Home Builders Association Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Devon Wines of Vicksburg, who received the Vicksburg Home Builders Association Scholarship. With him was Tom McHan of Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Post
Breydon Beck receives Hinds CC Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Breydon Beck of Vicksburg, middle, who received the Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Scholarship. With him was Walter Hallberg, III,...
Vicksburg Post
Greer and Truesdell named Hinds CC honors Foundation scholarship recipients
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Joseph Greer of Vicksburg, middle left, who received the Mark Chaney Scholarship, and McLaurin Truesdell of Vicksburg, middle right,...
Vicksburg Post
Justin Hasty recieves Hinds CC Florence Sherard Endowed Memorial Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those being recognized was Justin Hasty of Vicksburg, who received the Florence Sherard Endowed Memorial Scholarship. With him was Randy Sherard of...
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs hopes Soul Bowl pep rally gets state’s attention
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.said he hopes Friday afternoon’s Soul Bowl pep rally at the Vicksburg Convention Center for the Alcorn State-Jackson State football game will highlight the game’s importance to Vicksburg’s bottom line. “It’s my intention to show this state the economic impact of this game...
Vicksburg Post
Mayson Shealy receives Warren Alumni Chapter Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Mayson Shealy of Vicksburg, who was the recipient of the Warren Alumni Chapter Scholarship. With him was Reggie Harris...
Vicksburg Post
Tristan Wilbanks receives Hinds CC Margie & Fred Oakes Endowed Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those being recognized was Tristan Wilbanks of Vicksburg, who received the Margie & Fred Oakes Endowed Scholarship, presented by Bettye and Donald...
Vicksburg Post
Attic Gallery and Pearl River Glass ‘Give Thanks for Art’ this week in Jackson
Pearl River Glass Studio in Jackson and the Attic Gallery in Vicksburg will host an annual open house, “Giving Thanks for the Arts,” on Thursday evening at the Pearl River studio. The show will include work by many well-known regional artists, including Vicksburg’s own Lesley Silver and H.C....
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy takes on Tunica for 2A title Thursday
JACKSON — When it was suggested that several of his players hold the Class 2A trophy at Monday’s MAIS championship game game press conference, Tallulah Academy coach Bart Wood flat out refused. “No,” he said, adamantly. “It’s bad luck.”. The Trojans have largely made their...
Vicksburg Post
St. Aloysius High School goes to Mississippi College Academic Competition
St. Aloysius High School recently participated in the 39th Annual Mississippi College Academic Competition held on the Mississippi College campus. The competition began on Nov. 8.
