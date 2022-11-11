Read full article on original website
Chilly week ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Temperatures will stay cool for the week and in fact, will get even colder as we move toward the end of the week. Conditions are expected to be dry except Tuesday when some rain or snow showers are possible. High temperatures this week will fall from around 40 back into the upper 20s as we reach the weekend. Overnight lows will go from the 20s into the teens. A turn toward slightly milder temperatures is possible as we approach Thanksgiving.
City anticipates delay in leaf pickup schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Street Department says those who live in the central section of the City will have to wait a bit longer for their leaves to be collected. Due to the large amount of leaves that were left for the department to pickup on...
Several Chase Manor apartment units evacuated during weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says 24 units at Chase Manor Apartments were evacuated during a fire late Saturday evening. The department says crews were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Ave. just before midnight on Saturday on reports of an apartment fire.
Huntertown Fire Department hopes to improve public safety and response times
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Monday night in Huntertown, over 100 people gathered at the Huntertown Fire Department for a public meeting. The meeting, primarily led by Assistant Chief Robert Boren, covered the station’s proposal for a new fire district in the area, as well as other parts of Allen County.
No injuries reported in house fire on city’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no injuries were reported following a house fire on the city’s north side Monday morning. Crews were called to the 1600 block of Lochinvar Drive, in the Pine Valley neighborhood, just after 8 a.m. Fire crews on...
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne. Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.
COURT DOCS: Witnesses say semi-truck driver ran red light, striking school bus in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Probable cause documents obtained by 21Alive on Tuesday are providing more details on the crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Warsaw that left 16 students injured Saturday evening. BACKGROUND: Semi driver arrested for OWI after crashing into a school bus critically injuring at...
COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple counts of theft after police say he charged homeowners for improvement projects he never completed. Fort Wayne’s NBC News has obtained the probable cause documents from the Allen County Superior Circuit Court in the case against 27-year-old Zachery Downing.
~40,000 minks released from Van Wert County farm during vandalism
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for tips after thousands of minks were recently released from an area farm. The office says overnight Monday, suspects destroyed fencing at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, releasing about 25,000-40,000 mink from their cages.
