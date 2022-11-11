FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Temperatures will stay cool for the week and in fact, will get even colder as we move toward the end of the week. Conditions are expected to be dry except Tuesday when some rain or snow showers are possible. High temperatures this week will fall from around 40 back into the upper 20s as we reach the weekend. Overnight lows will go from the 20s into the teens. A turn toward slightly milder temperatures is possible as we approach Thanksgiving.

