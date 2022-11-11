Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Honest Mary’s to Open in Cedar Park
"We emphasize honestly good ingredients, beautifully designed restaurants and genuine hospitality.”
Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant
It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Morning Glory to open in Lakeway in first quarter of 2023
Morning Glory, an Italian-inspired brunch and coffee restaurant, will be opening in Lakeway in February or March. (Courtesy Gabriel Chaparro) Morning Glory, a brunch and specialty coffee restaurant, will be opening at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway in February or March. Gabriel Chaparro, co-owner and chef of Morning Glory,...
Austin-area pups fetch new world record at Mighty Texas Dog Walk
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of dogs and their owners put their best paw forward on Sunday to retrieve the record for the “world’s largest coloring book” at the 22nd annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk in Austin. The pups took over the Camp Mabry Parade Grounds on...
Hutto Has Heart: KVUE Cares holds mobile blood drive Thursday
HUTTO, Texas — The need for blood donations is on the rise across Central Texas as the holiday season closes in. One nonprofit organization, We Are Blood (WRB), is in need of donations to provide blood to hospitals and medical facilities across Central Texas. Organizers stated that they need at least 200 donors a day in order to meet the need of patients.
atasteofkoko.com
16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas
With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
fox7austin.com
Austin family searches for 75-year-old veteran with dementia
AUSTIN, Texas - A 75-year-old man with dementia has been missing from a North Austin memory care facility for more than one week. Paull Patterson left the Colonial Gardens Memory Care Facility around 4 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to his daughter Laurel Patterson. "He just walked out the front...
Austin Startup Week returns in person this week
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Startup Week kicks off Monday to provide resources to those wanting to start companies and expand their network. The concept behind the week-long event is that anyone who is trying to get their business off the ground can take part in free events and learn something new from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
6 Best Handmade Goods in Austin
Look deeper into the community across I-35, under the flock of. construction cranes, and next to favorite bars and eateries, and a colorful world of creators can be found. Eastsiders excel well beyond the booming food scene and are leading the directional divisions of the city in creating goods for locals, tourists, Texans, and the world to clamor for. Beyond the typical, denizens are designing furniture, ceramics, clothing, tapestries, and essentially every artisanal good imaginable.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
Deadly crash at Dallas air show: Remembering crew member Kevin Michels
DALLAS — One of the six men who died in a plane crash at an airshow in Dallas over the weekend lived and worked in Central Texas. Kevin Michels, 53, was a crewmember on the B-17 Flying Fortress when the two planes crashed on Saturday, Nov. 12. Michels is...
Police hoping for new leads in 1995 murder in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — It's been 27 years since Stephen Arevalo's death, but Austin police and Arevalo's family haven't given up hope that the case will one day be solved. On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department's Missing Persons/Cold Case Unit put out a call asking anyone with new information to come forward and help solve Arevalo's murder.
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
KVUE
KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards. The station was up for 10 nominations on Saturday. We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to KVUE Defenders Reporter Erica Proffer for her story, "Ponderosa Pets Remembered."
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023
The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
KXAN
Why does Lake Travis smell bad right now?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is Central Texas’ largest water storage reservoir, holding over 300 billion gallons. And twice a year, the entire lake turns over. This process all has to do with water temperature. In the summer, long days and hot temperatures warm the surface of the lake to more than 80°F, while the deep water sheltered from sunlight and warm air, stays colder.
KVUE
