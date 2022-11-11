ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Mix 93.1

Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant

It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hutto Has Heart: KVUE Cares holds mobile blood drive Thursday

HUTTO, Texas — The need for blood donations is on the rise across Central Texas as the holiday season closes in. One nonprofit organization, We Are Blood (WRB), is in need of donations to provide blood to hospitals and medical facilities across Central Texas. Organizers stated that they need at least 200 donors a day in order to meet the need of patients.
HUTTO, TX
atasteofkoko.com

16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas

With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin family searches for 75-year-old veteran with dementia

AUSTIN, Texas - A 75-year-old man with dementia has been missing from a North Austin memory care facility for more than one week. Paull Patterson left the Colonial Gardens Memory Care Facility around 4 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to his daughter Laurel Patterson. "He just walked out the front...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Startup Week returns in person this week

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Startup Week kicks off Monday to provide resources to those wanting to start companies and expand their network. The concept behind the week-long event is that anyone who is trying to get their business off the ground can take part in free events and learn something new from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

6 Best Handmade Goods in Austin

Look deeper into the community across I-35, under the flock of. construction cranes, and next to favorite bars and eateries, and a colorful world of creators can be found. Eastsiders excel well beyond the booming food scene and are leading the directional divisions of the city in creating goods for locals, tourists, Texans, and the world to clamor for. Beyond the typical, denizens are designing furniture, ceramics, clothing, tapestries, and essentially every artisanal good imaginable.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
KVUE

Police hoping for new leads in 1995 murder in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been 27 years since Stephen Arevalo's death, but Austin police and Arevalo's family haven't given up hope that the case will one day be solved. On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department's Missing Persons/Cold Case Unit put out a call asking anyone with new information to come forward and help solve Arevalo's murder.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards. The station was up for 10 nominations on Saturday. We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to KVUE Defenders Reporter Erica Proffer for her story, "Ponderosa Pets Remembered."
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023

The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Why does Lake Travis smell bad right now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is Central Texas’ largest water storage reservoir, holding over 300 billion gallons. And twice a year, the entire lake turns over. This process all has to do with water temperature. In the summer, long days and hot temperatures warm the surface of the lake to more than 80°F, while the deep water sheltered from sunlight and warm air, stays colder.
POINT VENTURE, TX
