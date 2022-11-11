Read full article on original website
Funds will assist with expansion
SIDNEY — Samaritan Works provides assistance for those beginning their journey of living a sober lifestyle and continuing recovery from addiction in a safe, compassionate and healing environment. The faith-based organization will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to add furniture to its houses, curriculum for participants, training for peer support specialists and drug and alcohol awareness for local students.
Gifts help seniors live their best life
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County uses gifts from Match Day 2021 for social, recreational and health programs. Gifts helped sponsor a recent Friday Fun Night featuring karaoke. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is participating in the Community Foundation Match Day, with gifts helping those age...
Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5
DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
November is National Adoption Month
National Adoption Month is celebrated every November to bring national awareness on adoption issues and to bring attention to the need for adoptive families for the children within the foster care system. National Adoption Month also celebrates the families who have grown through adoption. Since September of 2015, Shelby County Children Services has finalized 47 adoptions of children in the agency’s permanent custody.
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Register to win with Dayton CBC
DAYTON — Help boost the Thanksgiving holiday week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday, Nov. 18, or Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive...
Gariety celebrates 100 years
TIPP CITY — Frances Gariety, formerly Frances Francis turns 100 years old on Nov. 16, 2022. She is the oldest of her 10 siblings, most of which have passed away except for Joan May, 90, who resides in Florida. Gariety was born in 1922 in Mendota, Illinois, but moved...
Out of the past
———— The congregational meeting announced to be held at the Presbyterian Church after the morning service yesterday was postponed until next Sunday morning on account of the small attendance occasioned by the bad weather. 100 Years. November 15, 1922. Members of city council at their meeting last...
Tri-County Board schedules move to 25A office
TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will close its office on Wayne Street in Troy Friday afternoon to begin the transition to its new facility at 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the new location. Email and phone services will be unavailable during the move.
Spirit EMS record
Nov. 6-12 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Four of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Armstrong Museum caps off year with time capsule
WAPAKONETA – The Armstrong Air & Space Museum is calling upon the community to submit potential donations for an upcoming time capsule ceremony. Potential donations will start being accepted during the museum’s “Grand Illumination” event on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., which officially kicks off the holiday season and the end of the museum’s 50th celebrations.
Drop-off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
SIDNEY — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during...
Landings of Sidney honors veteran residents
Residents at Landings of Sidney and Wilson Health Hospice celebrated Veterans Day on Friday by presenting certificates and pins to residents that have served in the U.S. miltary. Col. Gary Councell, retired U.S. Army, and Lisa Heston from Wilson Health Hospice presented pins to the following residents: Michael Biggerstaff, Army and Navy; Paul Blakely, Marine Corps; Donald Brautigan, Army; Robert Coons, Army; Bernard Doseck, Navy; Richard Ervin, Army; Roger Frazier, Air Force; Glenn Hicks, Army and Air Force; Jeremiah Kain, Navy; Norbert Magoto, Army; Phillip Myers, Navy; Steven Wendling, Army; and Richard Wilson, Marine Corps.
Honoring Fort Loramie heroes
FORT LORAMIE — The annual Veterans Day program at Fort Loramie High School was held on Friday, Nov. 11. The day began with breakfast being served to the veterans and their guests that was offered by the school’s National Honor Society. During the assembly there was a feature...
White, fluffy snow falls
The first snow for the upcoming winter season fell on Ohio Saturday. Flowers, which were still in bloom, were suddenly covered with snow. The Christmas decorations surround the Shelby County Courthouse, along with the trees, were covered with snow Saturday. Snow covered tree limbs line the Great Miami River Saturday.
City record
-7:59 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive. -3:56 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Michigan Street. -3:27 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue. -3:14 p.m.: suspicious subject or...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua
SIDNEY — A vehicle stolen from Fayette County was spotted in Sidney and the driver was appreheneded following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Piqua. According to Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo, the patrol supervisor of the Sidney Police Department, Thomas A. Mason, 23, was arrested and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Driver cited following crash
SIDNEY — Daniel A. Dohse, 56, of Houston, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a one-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday afternoon. According to the Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Dohse was traveling eastbound on state Route 705 when he drove off the left side of the roadway into a corn field. He struck a ditch on the left side of state Route 29 and overturned, coming to rest on the vehicle’s top in the grass at the intersection of state Route 29 and North Kuther Road.
5-year-old killed in car crash
PORT WASHINGTON — A five-year-old Sidney boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Tuscarawas County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Elijah D. Ellis, 5, was a passenger in a Honda CRV driven by his father, Justice Ellis, 25, of Sidney. Elijah was transported from the crash scene to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he died.
Rollover crash
A one vehicle rollover accident involving only the driver resulted in minor injuries on the 4000 block of State Route 66. The car rolled at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
