SIDNEY — Daniel A. Dohse, 56, of Houston, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a one-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday afternoon. According to the Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Dohse was traveling eastbound on state Route 705 when he drove off the left side of the roadway into a corn field. He struck a ditch on the left side of state Route 29 and overturned, coming to rest on the vehicle’s top in the grass at the intersection of state Route 29 and North Kuther Road.

