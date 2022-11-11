NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to move through the northeast quadrant of New Mexico this morning. Many areas are waking up to snowy or wet roads, and the possibility for slick travel. Snow will end throughout the morning for most of the area, completely drying in the northeast by midday, leading to mostly sunny skies. However, there will be some additional light snow possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon and evening.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO