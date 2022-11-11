ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed in response to the deaths of dozens of veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. “It was with heavy hearts that we got to the finish line on...
HOLYOKE, MA
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KRQE News 13

New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico gets $5.2 million from Google after tracking users

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — More than two dozen states will receive money from Google in a settlement over allegedly misleading users about how the company tracks people. New Mexico will get more than $5.2 million from the settlement. Attorneys general from across the U.S. began looking into Google back in 2018. A news article published by […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Man accused of cold case rape will remain behind bars

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused of a cold case rape will remain behind bars until trial. Duran is charged with three rapes in 1993, 1994, and 1997 and he is suspected of several more. Duran was arrested last year after old rape kits were re-tested. He is accused of raping his victims at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash causes closures on southbound I-25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crash on I-25 Southbound at Isleta Blvd has caused all lanes to be closed, according to NMRoads. Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route. No other information is available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Feeling More Like January Than November

Temperatures that are more common in mid-winter than mid-November are expected throughout the entire work week ahead. More blasts of arctic air will persist throughout the week, reinforcing the cold temperatures and keeping them cold across the state. Along with the cold, there will also be the potential for some more snow flurries.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow moves out, but the cold settles in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm dropped snow across parts of New Mexico Monday morning and is now leaving behind much colder air. This cold air will stick around all week long. A few to several inches of snow fell across parts of eastern and northern New Mexico Sunday night through Monday morning as another storm […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snowy morning with messy roads in parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to move through the northeast quadrant of New Mexico this morning. Many areas are waking up to snowy or wet roads, and the possibility for slick travel. Snow will end throughout the morning for most of the area, completely drying in the northeast by midday, leading to mostly sunny skies. However, there will be some additional light snow possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon and evening.
NEW MEXICO STATE

