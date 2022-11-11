Read full article on original website
Related
DPS asks for about $13 million budget increase from state legislators
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Public Safety is the latest state agency to go in front of legislators to ask for more money ahead of the next fiscal year. This time, they’re asking for an about $13 million reoccurring budget increase. NMDPS said it is focusing on retention, technology, and training, and is […]
Red and white necklace is key clue in East Mountain homicide, BCSO asks for help
TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for help in a recent homicide in the East Mountains near Cedro, New Mexico. They say the only item from the crime scene is a red and white beaded necklace. On November 7, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found a body near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. The Sheriff’s […]
KRQE News 13
Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed in response to the deaths of dozens of veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. “It was with heavy hearts that we got to the finish line on...
KRQE News 13
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the...
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
New Mexico gets $5.2 million from Google after tracking users
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — More than two dozen states will receive money from Google in a settlement over allegedly misleading users about how the company tracks people. New Mexico will get more than $5.2 million from the settlement. Attorneys general from across the U.S. began looking into Google back in 2018. A news article published by […]
Man accused of cold case rape will remain behind bars
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused of a cold case rape will remain behind bars until trial. Duran is charged with three rapes in 1993, 1994, and 1997 and he is suspected of several more. Duran was arrested last year after old rape kits were re-tested. He is accused of raping his victims at […]
Crash causes closures on southbound I-25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crash on I-25 Southbound at Isleta Blvd has caused all lanes to be closed, according to NMRoads. Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route. No other information is available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.
KRQE News 13
Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
KRQE News 13
Feeling More Like January Than November
Temperatures that are more common in mid-winter than mid-November are expected throughout the entire work week ahead. More blasts of arctic air will persist throughout the week, reinforcing the cold temperatures and keeping them cold across the state. Along with the cold, there will also be the potential for some more snow flurries.
Snow moves out, but the cold settles in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm dropped snow across parts of New Mexico Monday morning and is now leaving behind much colder air. This cold air will stick around all week long. A few to several inches of snow fell across parts of eastern and northern New Mexico Sunday night through Monday morning as another storm […]
KRQE News 13
Snowy morning with messy roads in parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to move through the northeast quadrant of New Mexico this morning. Many areas are waking up to snowy or wet roads, and the possibility for slick travel. Snow will end throughout the morning for most of the area, completely drying in the northeast by midday, leading to mostly sunny skies. However, there will be some additional light snow possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon and evening.
Comments / 0