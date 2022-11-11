Read full article on original website
AZFamily
NASA gears up to launch historic moon mission after mega rocket sustained hurricane damage
Four people hospitalized after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix. Department of Public Safety troopers say a car carrying the four people rolled over on the north lanes of the Loop 202 near Broadway Road. Woman kicked out of Gilbert town council meeting over proposed development. Updated: 5 minutes...
AZFamily
Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
AZFamily
AZ Langar on Wheels provides food to homeless and others in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Community outreach can be made even more meaningful when it’s a grassroots effort to bring food directly to those who go hungry every day. That’s what AZ Langar on Wheels is all about, and why this is Something Good. Dr. Vikas Karla wrote to...
AZFamily
New concerns surrounding "The Zone", Phoenix's biggest homeless encampment
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Banner and Dignity Health implementing visitor restrictions as RSV cases rise. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several hospitals will be requiring masks and not allowing visitors under the age of...
AZFamily
Liberty Elementary School District testing 4-day school week
Arizona Coyotes call for changes to Tempe Town Lake Entertainment District. The biggest change is for the majority of the 46 acres of the entertainment site. The Arizona Coyotes want to switch the zoning map from commercial zoning to mixed-use. Four people hospitalized after rollover crash on Loop 202 in...
AZFamily
I-10 closed near Eloy after crash leaves 2 dead
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy. Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande. Authorities have not said when the freeway might reopen.
AZFamily
Iconic White Castle sliders coming soon as second restaurant breaks ground in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Great news for all East Valley folks looking to grab an iconic White Castle slider soon! Construction for the brand-new burger joint broke ground in Tempe on Tuesday. It will be the second White Castle in Arizona, joining the Scottsdale location. The new restaurant is expected to open Spring 2023 and will be located right off Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
AZFamily
Catering company hiring hundreds ahead of two major Phoenix-area events early next year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - M Culinary Concepts, Arizona’s largest catering company, is looking to hire hundreds just in time for the Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open. The 25-year-old company was listed in the BestCompanies AZ Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Seasonal, full, and part-time positions are open for front-of-house, back-of-house, warehouse/facilities, transportation, and cafe support. No experience is required. If you’d like to schedule an interview, text REBEL to 89743 for a 15-minute interview. You can also click here.
AZFamily
American Airlines flight attendants to picket at Phoenix Sky Harbor, other airports
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The union representing hundreds of American Airlines flight attendants announced that they will be picketing on Tuesday at 11 bases located at airports around the country, including Phoenix Sky Harbor. In Phoenix, the picket is expected to happen around 11 a.m. Union members say they’re seeking...
AZFamily
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
AZFamily
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
AZFamily
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated:...
AZFamily
Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Let COIT Cleaning and Restoration get your home in shape for the holidays
PHOENIX (COIT Cleaning and Restoration) - With the holidays approaching, family and loved ones will be gathering. COIT Cleaning and Restoration can help you get your home ready.
AZFamily
Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor race
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Thousands of ballots still need to be tallied in Maricopa County. Updated: 7...
AZFamily
Governor's race remains close as final ballots are counted in Maricopa County
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona. Many logistics trigger a vote recount in Arizona; however, it is highly unlikely that a recount would completely flip a race.
AZFamily
At least 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on US 60
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning on the U.S. 60 off-ramp near Gilbert Road. Arizona DPS troopers are investigating after responding to reports of a crash. One vehicle involved caught on fire after crashing into another car. DPS officials believe at least two people are injured, although there may be more. Paramedics are treating patients at the scene.
AZFamily
Cat dies after early morning apartment fire in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Scottsdale. Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at a complex near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura just before 4 a.m. They arrived to find two units on fire and upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, requesting additional firefighters.
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
