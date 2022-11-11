ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Liberty Elementary School District testing 4-day school week

TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

I-10 closed near Eloy after crash leaves 2 dead

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy. Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande. Authorities have not said when the freeway might reopen.
ELOY, AZ
AZFamily

Iconic White Castle sliders coming soon as second restaurant breaks ground in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Great news for all East Valley folks looking to grab an iconic White Castle slider soon! Construction for the brand-new burger joint broke ground in Tempe on Tuesday. It will be the second White Castle in Arizona, joining the Scottsdale location. The new restaurant is expected to open Spring 2023 and will be located right off Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Catering company hiring hundreds ahead of two major Phoenix-area events early next year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - M Culinary Concepts, Arizona’s largest catering company, is looking to hire hundreds just in time for the Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open. The 25-year-old company was listed in the BestCompanies AZ Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Seasonal, full, and part-time positions are open for front-of-house, back-of-house, warehouse/facilities, transportation, and cafe support. No experience is required. If you’d like to schedule an interview, text REBEL to 89743 for a 15-minute interview. You can also click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
PAYSON, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — responsible for the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
MOSCOW, ID
AZFamily

Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

At least 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on US 60

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning on the U.S. 60 off-ramp near Gilbert Road. Arizona DPS troopers are investigating after responding to reports of a crash. One vehicle involved caught on fire after crashing into another car. DPS officials believe at least two people are injured, although there may be more. Paramedics are treating patients at the scene.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Cat dies after early morning apartment fire in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Scottsdale. Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at a complex near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura just before 4 a.m. They arrived to find two units on fire and upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, requesting additional firefighters.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

