Two main story elements tend to fight for dominance in this movie, and, to be fair. They’re the two that people should be focusing on since Will’s attempt to gain Tom’s approval and blessing to marry Tom’s daughter is one of the two. The other is the strange, unknown seismic event that knocks out power and communication across the country and prompts Will to join Tom as they make their way from Chicago to Seattle in an attempt to find Samantha, Tom’s daughter, who is pregnant with her and Will’s baby. So, in all honesty, the story does start out with the deck stacked against Will just a bit since there’s a story with an expensive motorboat that has caused Tom to disapprove of Will. So trying to imagine the idea of trying to ask for Tom’s blessing while keeping the secret that Sam is pregnant means that Will is already back into a corner before things even start. But the fact that Will is in Chicago when the event happens, it’s not too surprising that he and Tom are the ones to go searching for Sam.

