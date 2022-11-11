Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
The First Official Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4 Has Been Released
March 24, 2023, is approaching fast. Originally, John Wick: Chapter 4 had a release date of May 21, 2021, but this was when the coronavirus pandemic greatly impacted Hollywood. The date shifted over to May 27, 2022, but in fears of COVID still being a major problem, plus Keanu Reeves’ commitment to Matrix Resurrections, the studio had no choice but to push it back to March 24, 2023. Now, as we’re less than six months away from the release date, a full trailer of the fourth installment has been released, and it’s surely promising a bloody and wildly entertaining thrill ride that dares to top its predecessors.
TVOvermind
The Russo Brothers Aren’t Coming Back To Marvel Anytime Soon
The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed when the Russo Brothers came in with Captain America: Winter Solider. Funny thing is, this came as a total shock as the only known credits on The Russo Brothers’ resume were You, Me, and Dupree and Welcome to Collinwood, two comedies that weren’t received all too well. Anthony and Joe worked well under the Marvel umbrella, writing and directing not one but four excellent features in the MCU: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity Wars, and Avengers: Endgame.
TVOvermind
The First Trailer For Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale Is Released
After months of hype, audiences have finally gotten the first trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. The upcoming film stars Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher who weighs 600 pounds. Based on the playwright of Samuel D. Hunter’s off-broadway play of the same name, Charlie (Fraser) has decided to eat himself to death following the unfortunate death of his gay lover. At the same time, he tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter for one last chance at redemption. The film also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Ty Simpkins.
TVOvermind
The Fantastic Beasts Franchise Is Reportedly Done
It seems that the Fantastic Beasts franchise is officially over. Warner Brothers Discovery hasn’t officially come out and stated it, but it’s clear, based on the latest Variety report, that the future of Fantastic Beasts is nonexistent at the moment. The report states that the studio isn’t discussing any future plans for the franchise, nor have there been any meetings with J.K Rowling regarding Fantastic Beasts. Should Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore be the final film of the franchise, then it’s not exactly shocking. Originally, Warner Brothers promised a five-film series of the spinoff.
TVOvermind
5 Best Shows like Mayans M.C.
The much-loved Mayans M.C., as we all know, is the spin-off of its popular predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. The show revolves around the Mayans Motorcycle Club and its story of fighting for redemption with hints of crime, power struggle, and rebellion. The never-ending praises and popularity of the Mayans can...
TVOvermind
Movie Review: How It Ends
Two main story elements tend to fight for dominance in this movie, and, to be fair. They’re the two that people should be focusing on since Will’s attempt to gain Tom’s approval and blessing to marry Tom’s daughter is one of the two. The other is the strange, unknown seismic event that knocks out power and communication across the country and prompts Will to join Tom as they make their way from Chicago to Seattle in an attempt to find Samantha, Tom’s daughter, who is pregnant with her and Will’s baby. So, in all honesty, the story does start out with the deck stacked against Will just a bit since there’s a story with an expensive motorboat that has caused Tom to disapprove of Will. So trying to imagine the idea of trying to ask for Tom’s blessing while keeping the secret that Sam is pregnant means that Will is already back into a corner before things even start. But the fact that Will is in Chicago when the event happens, it’s not too surprising that he and Tom are the ones to go searching for Sam.
TVOvermind
Why Jackass Forever Turned Out to be a Massive Success
Even a global pandemic or a 12-year break couldn’t stop these adrenaline junkies at the box office. The fourth main edition in the long-running brand, Jackass Forever, was a huge box office hit on its opening weekend. After 12 years, Johnny Knoxville, Stevo-O Jackass, Chris Pontius, and the rest...
TVOvermind
Is Connie Britton Headed to Disney+ for a Major Remake?
Disney is a lot of things, but we can say with certainty that they are casting professionals. They know who the world wants to see in a role even before the world knows who they want to see in a role. For example, did you know that the House of Mouse is currently discussing things like a remake of Witch Mountain? And that they are throwing around names such as Connie Britton and Bryce Dallas Howard? We know that these are two women who are nothing short of phenomenal in any role they take on, but we would love to see Connie Britton in a Disney role. She’s a star, and she brings it to every role. What is the rumor, and how do we find out if it’s true?
TVOvermind
Only Murders in the Building- A Review
Finally, a new mystery comedy-drama series, huh? It seems like we cannot get enough of them in this day and age; people love crime paired with refreshing comedy. The first ten-episode season of “Only Murders in the Building” premiered on Hulu in August 2021 and due to its success, a second season has been produced and released this year.
TVOvermind
5 Reasons To Watch Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Movie on Netflix
Entergalactic, Kid Cudi’s new animated film on Netflix, is definitely something to Marvel about. If you haven’t watched it yet, we will give you all the reasons why you should!. The Netflix animated special that premiered on September 30th was created and produced by Netflix in collaboration with...
TVOvermind
Which children’s movies are getting a horror makeover
With a constant stream of reboots, remakes, and revamps of the same old movies and shows, turning on the television gets boring these days. While not everyone is a fan of rehashing shows and movies time and time again, we still flock to these retellings to see how they stack up to our personal favorites. But sometimes a director has a crazy idea for how they want to redo an oldie but goodie and runs with it.
TVOvermind
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
Aldis Hodge is a 36-year-old American actor known for various roles like in the TNT series Leverage (2008-2015), Straight outta Compton(2015), and most recently, 2022’s DC Black Adam. If you didn’t immediately recognize this actor, you need a refresher because he’s been on our screens for most of his life.
TVOvermind
Van Helsing Film Series Detailed
Van Helsing has long been a name heavily associated with the various other monsters and monster-themed stories, especially those in the ownership of Universal, that have been the biggest staples of them all. Van Helsing blended all of the elements of the classic Universal Horror Monster movies into one action-packed movie with Hugh Jackman as an infamous monster hunter. While the movie featured all of the famous characters and homage to those characters, as well as the essence of the classic movies, the Van Helsing film, didn’t hit expectations, but it’s a favorite to some. Below, we’ve detailed the Van Helsing film series, the inspiration for the film, the other classic factors behind the film, such as the Universal monsters, and more.
TVOvermind
A Look at the Real Character Behind Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
It’s been more than 30 years since Tom Clancy’s iconic novel first introduced Jack Ryan. He’s since appeared in over 21 books, movies, and several console games. And, with the help of Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan season 3 release date, he’s finally ready to make his mark on the small screen.
TVOvermind
What makes Netflix’s “Dahmer- Monster” conflicting?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Netflix’s new true-crime show about last century’s most notorious serial killer, sex offender, and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. He murdered over 17 boys and young men, and his crimes are among the most horrific in history.
TVOvermind
Matrix is still the best movie in the franchise, with disturbing questions about our reality
Approximately once a year, some renowned physicist creates a paper that suggests we live in a simulated reality, a thought-provoking idea ingeniously pitched in the 1999 box office hit The Matrix. The immense success of Larry and Andy Wachowski’s vision, groundbreaking special effects, and great action sequences generated three sequels.
TVOvermind
Where Season 4 of Titans Seems to be Going So Far
Titans, one of the more significant efforts on the DC Comics characters brought to live-action adaptations, along with Doom Patrol, both on HBO Max and releasing new seasons now and in the coming weeks, has been reaching into an unpredicted future. DC has made numerous efforts to create beloved live-action adaptations to compete with the MCU’s wonderfully entangled worlds and characters. However, before the HBO Max series migrated over from the DC Universe streaming service, it was still one of the better adaptations from Warner Bros and DC Comics, although it isn’t connected to the DCEU, newly changed to the DCU. While hiring James Gunn as the head of the newly changed DCU has had no direct influence on Titans, so far, Season 4 of the show has only premiered its earliest episodes and has already shown where the series may be headed. Below, we’ve detailed the HBO Max DC Comics series Titans, specifically where season 4 of Titans seems to be going.
TVOvermind
The Beloved Looney Tunes Characters – Ranked
The Warner Bros Studio created the American animated TV show Looney Tunes. Over the years, three different versions of this program have been released to the public. The first classic, “Looney Tunes the Show,” which ran from 1930 through 1969, immediately shot to fame in animation. Warner Bros chose to make the second show in 1970 after noticing the hype of the previous one; it proved to be equally successful and ended in 1999. Finally, the current series, “Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies,” is a blockbuster! And commenced in the year 2000.
TVOvermind
Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Five Things You Didn’t Know About the Actor
You’d probably have missed him in the past roles, but not as Negan in AMC’s The Walking Dead. That man is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has become a household name for his remarkable acting in the last decade. Despite the competition for a top spot, if one actor has confirmed he’s built for virtually any role or genre, it’s Morgan. While we’ve seen many stars having a preference for featuring in specific types of movies or shows, Morgan’s adaptability to different far-flung characters is more than astonishing. Since his 1991 acting debut, he has been featured in numerous films and series, warming up his way to the hearts of movie lovers globally. One would think that spending so long in the industry would be taking a toll on his interest in acting by now, but, judging by the number of works in the pipeline, it appears he’s gaining momentum. Other than his demonstrable acting, check out the facts you probably didn’t know about Morgan.
TVOvermind
5 Things You Didn’t Know About CWs The Winchesters
For die-hard fans of the classic series supernatural (2005-2020), you’re in for a treat. What are you waiting for if you haven’t watched a single episode of The Winchesters? Clearly, by the name, you know that this new CW series is part of the Supernatural universe. Hopefully just one of many future Supernatural spinoffs we should expect. But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves.
Comments / 0