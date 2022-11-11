Read full article on original website
Qualcomm officially unveils the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
Qualcomm today introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the latest cutting-edge Applications Processor (AP) designed by the San Diego-based firm. Featuring what Qualcomm calls "groundbreaking AI," the SoC will be used by manufacturers such as ASUS ROG, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, RedMagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. Devices powered by the new chipset will start to be available to consumers by the end of this year.
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for the most demanding Apple fans out there, who've been able to save a little bit of dough on the newest 11-inch iPad Pro powerhouse for a short while and can now do the same as far as last year's 12.9-inch colossus is concerned as well.
OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: what to expect?
Can the new OnePlus 11 restart the company's legacy of making "flagship killer" devices?. And how does it compare to last year's top OnePlus phone, the 10 Pro?. OnePlus started as a company with a relentless focus on making just one great device at a time and in the first few years those devices undercut the competition by price while still offering flagship specs. This quickly gave the company some attention from consumers, but in the last few years, OnePlus changed and it is now selling a bunch of different devices scattered across various price points. In fact, its budget devices seem to be more popular than its flagships these days.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs 8 Gen 1 comparison: what are the differences?
TSMC 4NP (same as A16 Bionic) Spectra ISP with real-time semantic segmentation for photos and videos*. Supports new Sony and Samsung sensors of up to 200MP. Snapdragon X70 with own AI processor for improved 5G coverage and speed. Dual active SIM support. Snapdragon X65. While both the Snapdragon 8 Gen...
Samsung's 5G Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra officially join the Android 13 club
There's no stopping Samsung in its mission to deliver the latest and greatest Android version to the most popular (new and old) Galaxy devices around the globe in time for Christmas, and by "devices", of course, we don't just mean high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and Note 20 series.
Amazon knocks the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G under $1,000 for the first time ever
When we talk about the best budget and affordable phones out there, we usually set the category's entry price bar at around $500 or less. But foldable devices are a little more "unusual", and although the market segment has grown a lot in the past couple of years in terms of both product maturity and mainstream popularity, its standard of affordability remains pretty high.
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
The tipster who gave us the first look at the Google Pixel Watch is back with a massive leak on the Google Pixel Fold which includes 3D renders of the device based on real images of the phone. Jon Prosser, the frontman for Front Page Tech says that the Pixel Fold is real and apparently, that is going to be the name of the device (so no Pixel Notepad moniker) although this has yet to be confirmed inside the company.
How to watch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announcement livestream and what to expect at the event
Qualcomm's yearly Snapdragon Summit is less than a day away! It’s time to talk about how to watch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiling online and what to expect. Historically, this event has been the official showcase of Snapdragon’s premium chips, and this year, we’re expecting to see quite a jump in performance.
Select three-letter words seem to be crashing Safari on iPhone
The user experience in Safari on iPhones specifically has met a hurdle, as some users are reporting that their browser is crashing when they try to type in three-letter combinations such as “wal”, “bes” or “tar”. Apple Insider reports that the bug isn’t always...
Garmin's first kid-friendly smartwatch with built-in LTE connectivity is here at $150
Children-oriented smartwatches designed to give parents peace of mind while keeping kids fit and entertained are... somewhat surprisingly not very easy to come by, especially if you want to do business with an actual (major) wearable industry player rather than a carrier like T-Mobile or Verizon. Granted, Fitbit does sell...
Retailer leaked the Moto Watch 70: a simple but capable fitness tracker
Last year, we saw that Motorola is aiming to get back into the smartwatch game with at least three models planned. One of them, the Moto Watch 100 is already live, which leaves two more to go. Or rather one left, as BestBuy Canada has seemingly unveiled the second of...
Rumored OnePlus tablet expected in 2023 could be a rebranded Oppo Pad
It was all the way back in July 2021 when evidence of a OnePlus tablet first surfaced. The European Union Intellectual Property Office awarded OnePlus the use of the name "OnePlus Pad." That would seem to indicate that the company is looking to disrupt the tablet market like it tried to do with the flagship smartphone market starting in 2014.
Asus rolls out its official Android 13 update... schedule for recent Zenfones and ROG Phones
Never one to threaten Samsung's mobile industry supremacy as far as either global sales or quick software updates are concerned, Asus appears to be (at least) one step behind a number of other smartphone manufacturers as well in terms of stable Android 13 rollouts this fall. While owners of devices...
Get the deeply discounted OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger with dirt-cheap Nord Buds included right now
Eager to see its products included on as many holiday shopping lists as possible, OnePlus has kicked off a bunch of super-early (and super-attractive) Black Friday 2022 deals a couple of weeks back, essentially promising not to lower the prices of some of its best smartphones available right now any further if you remember to use a special coupon code at checkout.
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Apple's AirPods 3 and OG AirPods Pro are too cheap to ignore right now (refurbished)
If you own an iPhone and want to get the best wireless earbuds possible to use at the office, gym, or on your daily commute to work, you obviously cannot go wrong with a new pair of AirPods this holiday season. But what model should you choose from Apple's (slowly)...
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price
Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Apple might be building its own version of the metaverse
At this point, it is somewhat obvious that Apple is done with new hardware releases for 2022. After quietly launching a couple of new iPads and a new Apple TV, the American tech giant has decided to call it a year. Many are bound to be disappointed by the lack...
WhatsApp Beta enables users to utilize the app on multiple phones
WhatsApp is one of the staples of modern mobile communication. It offers safety through it’s end-to-end encryption and a list of features, which seems to have become ever-growing. Recently, the app got updated with a brand new feature called Call Links. Not much time has passed since then, and...
The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached
If you were impressed to see arguably Motorola's best US phone marked down by an extraordinary 400 bucks in an unlocked 512GB storage variant last month, which is an early holiday deal that's still going on at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, you may want to sit down before hearing about Woot's even greater one-day-only sale.
