Phone Arena

Qualcomm officially unveils the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Qualcomm today introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the latest cutting-edge Applications Processor (AP) designed by the San Diego-based firm. Featuring what Qualcomm calls "groundbreaking AI," the SoC will be used by manufacturers such as ASUS ROG, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, RedMagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. Devices powered by the new chipset will start to be available to consumers by the end of this year.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: what to expect?

Can the new OnePlus 11 restart the company's legacy of making "flagship killer" devices?. And how does it compare to last year's top OnePlus phone, the 10 Pro?. OnePlus started as a company with a relentless focus on making just one great device at a time and in the first few years those devices undercut the competition by price while still offering flagship specs. This quickly gave the company some attention from consumers, but in the last few years, OnePlus changed and it is now selling a bunch of different devices scattered across various price points. In fact, its budget devices seem to be more popular than its flagships these days.
Phone Arena

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs 8 Gen 1 comparison: what are the differences?

TSMC 4NP (same as A16 Bionic) Spectra ISP with real-time semantic segmentation for photos and videos*. Supports new Sony and Samsung sensors of up to 200MP. Snapdragon X70 with own AI processor for improved 5G coverage and speed. Dual active SIM support. Snapdragon X65. While both the Snapdragon 8 Gen...
Phone Arena

Amazon knocks the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G under $1,000 for the first time ever

When we talk about the best budget and affordable phones out there, we usually set the category's entry price bar at around $500 or less. But foldable devices are a little more "unusual", and although the market segment has grown a lot in the past couple of years in terms of both product maturity and mainstream popularity, its standard of affordability remains pretty high.
Phone Arena

Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here

The tipster who gave us the first look at the Google Pixel Watch is back with a massive leak on the Google Pixel Fold which includes 3D renders of the device based on real images of the phone. Jon Prosser, the frontman for Front Page Tech says that the Pixel Fold is real and apparently, that is going to be the name of the device (so no Pixel Notepad moniker) although this has yet to be confirmed inside the company.
Phone Arena

Select three-letter words seem to be crashing Safari on iPhone

The user experience in Safari on iPhones specifically has met a hurdle, as some users are reporting that their browser is crashing when they try to type in three-letter combinations such as “wal”, “bes” or “tar”. Apple Insider reports that the bug isn’t always...
Phone Arena

Garmin's first kid-friendly smartwatch with built-in LTE connectivity is here at $150

Children-oriented smartwatches designed to give parents peace of mind while keeping kids fit and entertained are... somewhat surprisingly not very easy to come by, especially if you want to do business with an actual (major) wearable industry player rather than a carrier like T-Mobile or Verizon. Granted, Fitbit does sell...
Phone Arena

Retailer leaked the Moto Watch 70: a simple but capable fitness tracker

Last year, we saw that Motorola is aiming to get back into the smartwatch game with at least three models planned. One of them, the Moto Watch 100 is already live, which leaves two more to go. Or rather one left, as BestBuy Canada has seemingly unveiled the second of...
Phone Arena

Rumored OnePlus tablet expected in 2023 could be a rebranded Oppo Pad

It was all the way back in July 2021 when evidence of a OnePlus tablet first surfaced. The European Union Intellectual Property Office awarded OnePlus the use of the name "OnePlus Pad." That would seem to indicate that the company is looking to disrupt the tablet market like it tried to do with the flagship smartphone market starting in 2014.
Phone Arena

Get the deeply discounted OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger with dirt-cheap Nord Buds included right now

Eager to see its products included on as many holiday shopping lists as possible, OnePlus has kicked off a bunch of super-early (and super-attractive) Black Friday 2022 deals a couple of weeks back, essentially promising not to lower the prices of some of its best smartphones available right now any further if you remember to use a special coupon code at checkout.
Phone Arena

Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Phone Arena

Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price

Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Phone Arena

Apple might be building its own version of the metaverse

At this point, it is somewhat obvious that Apple is done with new hardware releases for 2022. After quietly launching a couple of new iPads and a new Apple TV, the American tech giant has decided to call it a year. Many are bound to be disappointed by the lack...
Phone Arena

WhatsApp Beta enables users to utilize the app on multiple phones

WhatsApp is one of the staples of modern mobile communication. It offers safety through it’s end-to-end encryption and a list of features, which seems to have become ever-growing. Recently, the app got updated with a brand new feature called Call Links. Not much time has passed since then, and...

