Karen Bass widens her lead in LA mayor's race
Billionaire Rick Caruso is now trailing by about 30,000 votes.
Bass Leads Caruso in Mayoral Race as More Ballots Will Be Counted Today
Another update in the vote count was scheduled for Monday in the Los Angeles mayoral race, in which Congresswoman Karen Bass is sitting on a lead of more than 9,000 votes over developer Rick Caruso.
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
ladowntownnews.com
Election results too close to call
Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
mynewsla.com
Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted
Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
dailybruin.com
Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race
This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
LA Co Sheriff's Race Could Be Fait Accompli After Vote Count Update Monday
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna maintains a lead of nearly 260,000 votes over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as another tranche of votes was expected to be counted Monday.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
kcrw.com
Orange ‘blue wave?’ Dems hope to control OC Supervisors Board
For the first time in 50 years, Democrats have a chance to control the OC Board of Supervisors. But hundreds of thousands of ballots remain to be counted, and the Republicans could still eke out a slim majority. “It would be historic,” says Gustavo Arellano, columnist for the LA Times....
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
LA mayoral race: City is ‘wrestling’ with its Democratic identity
With more than 450,000 votes yet to be counted, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) trails Rick Caruso in race for Los Angeles mayor. National political reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Melanie Mason, joins MTP NOW to discuss the race’s importance and national implicationsNov. 11, 2022.
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna grows lead again for margin of nearly 260,000 votes
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.
coloradoboulevard.net
At Least 650,000 L. A. County Ballots Still To Be Processed From the Nov. 2022 General Election
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk just released the fourth post-Election Night ballot count update for the 2022 General Election. By News Desk. The update includes 191,312 ballots processed since Saturday’s update (Nov. 12). The total election results count is now 1,799,951 which is 31.98% of...
thepalmspringspost.com
Election update: District 1 City Council race remains tight, although vote count stalled on Sunday
Riverside County counted more ballots Sunday, but apparently none were for Palm Springs City Council in District 1. The two candidates remain 56 votes apart heading into the new week. As of the latest tally Sunday evening, roughly 121,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted. That number was...
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
iebusinessdaily.com
