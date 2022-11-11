ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Related
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Election results too close to call

Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted

Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race

This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

At Least 650,000 L. A. County Ballots Still To Be Processed From the Nov. 2022 General Election

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk just released the fourth post-Election Night ballot count update for the 2022 General Election. By News Desk. The update includes 191,312 ballots processed since Saturday’s update (Nov. 12). The total election results count is now 1,799,951 which is 31.98% of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap

Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
ONTARIO, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

