MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
A wet Tuesday beginning
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A system moved in yesterday evening and brought rain showers along with it overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures maintaining below average. TUESDAY: There is a 70% chance of NE Mississippi seeing rain showers this morning. It is going to be a steady rain fall until it begins...
MJI files lawsuit to allow Mississippi abortion ban to take effect
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A conservative legal group is suing to allow Mississippi’s abortion ban to take full effect. The Mississippi Justice Institute or MJI filed a lawsuit in Hinds County County Chancery Court today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The suit...
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
In Their Shoes: Mississippi man brings meat industry home
Josh Jackson speaks with Ronnie Platt from the band about their upcoming performance in Biloxi. Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Buying and selling a home can be one of the most stressful financial decisions an individual or...
Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize
Buck said he walked over and bought a lottery ticket, making a promise to the employee on the way out: "I told her, ‘If I win I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”
Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services honors families during National Adoption Month
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services are honoring adoptive families for National Adoption Month. One family honored this year was the Easterling family. Shawandra and Rodney Easterling gave three boys forever homes after losing their own child. “I feel that it’s important because there are...
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Whom Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested
A 23-year-old Black man from Mississippi was arrested Tuesday for multiple fires he allegedly set around the city. The post Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Whom Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
11 Mississippi school districts receive $15 million for new Pre-K programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) awarded $15,450,000 in grants to 11 school districts to implement new State Invested Pre-K (SIP) programs. During the 2022 legislative session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $20 million in new state funding to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to provide grant opportunities to […]
Mississippi agencies searching for inmate who escaped during a court proceeding
Mississippi law enforcement officers are searching for a man who reportedly escaped from a Mississippi detention center during court proceedings. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department reports that Preston Hart, 29, escaped Tuesday. Hart was in custody on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting...
