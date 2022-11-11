ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

A wet Tuesday beginning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A system moved in yesterday evening and brought rain showers along with it overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures maintaining below average. TUESDAY: There is a 70% chance of NE Mississippi seeing rain showers this morning. It is going to be a steady rain fall until it begins...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

MJI files lawsuit to allow Mississippi abortion ban to take effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A conservative legal group is suing to allow Mississippi’s abortion ban to take full effect. The Mississippi Justice Institute or MJI filed a lawsuit in Hinds County County Chancery Court today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The suit...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Mississippi man brings meat industry home

Josh Jackson speaks with Ronnie Platt from the band about their upcoming performance in Biloxi. Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Buying and selling a home can be one of the most stressful financial decisions an individual or...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KWTX

Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
mageenews.com

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

11 Mississippi school districts receive $15 million for new Pre-K programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) awarded $15,450,000 in grants to 11 school districts to implement new State Invested Pre-K (SIP) programs. During the 2022 legislative session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $20 million in new state funding to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to provide grant opportunities to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy