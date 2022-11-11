Read full article on original website
Related
Trump announces 2024 run nearly two years after inspiring deadly Capitol riot
Twice-impeached ex-president makes expected announcement despite shaky midterms and surge from rival Ron DeSantis
Trump supporters show up outside Mar-a-Lago as he announces presidential run
While former President Donald Trump was announcing his plans Tuesday to run for president in 2024, there were a few dozen supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago along Southern Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Katie Hobbs defeats Trump ally Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race
Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win the race for governor in Arizona, defeating high-profile Republican Kari Lake after a contentious and down-to-the-wire election. NBC News and CNN both projected the race for Hobbs on Monday night. The victory is the latest major win for Democrats in what has turned...
Oh how Donald Trump has fallen
He is running! In the least surprising news of the year, a low energy Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again last night. The speech itself was also predictable, hitting the traditional authoritarian and nativist favorites. We heard about the “invasion” at the border and “radical Democrats” in the White House, all spiced up with the usual combination of self-complementing anecdotes and self-serving lies that we have come to expect from the former president.
Democratic order returns across the US. Will it last?
There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud.
WAVY News 10
Florida’s Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections.
WAVY News 10
Texas governor declares ‘invasion’ at border, moves to boost security
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared on Tuesday an invasion is happening on the southern border and moved to invoke invasion clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions to allow him to boost security at the border. “I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep...
WAVY News 10
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one...
Comments / 0