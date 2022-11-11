ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WAVY News 10

Katie Hobbs defeats Trump ally Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race

Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win the race for governor in Arizona, defeating high-profile Republican Kari Lake after a contentious and down-to-the-wire election. NBC News and CNN both projected the race for Hobbs on Monday night. The victory is the latest major win for Democrats in what has turned...
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Oh how Donald Trump has fallen

He is running! In the least surprising news of the year, a low energy Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again last night. The speech itself was also predictable, hitting the traditional authoritarian and nativist favorites. We heard about the “invasion” at the border and “radical Democrats” in the White House, all spiced up with the usual combination of self-complementing anecdotes and self-serving lies that we have come to expect from the former president.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Florida’s Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Texas governor declares ‘invasion’ at border, moves to boost security

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared on Tuesday an invasion is happening on the southern border and moved to invoke invasion clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions to allow him to boost security at the border. “I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep...
TEXAS STATE
WAVY News 10

Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one...
TEXAS STATE

