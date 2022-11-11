The Bluekatts hosted Goldthwaite for their first basketball game on Saturday. Even though Goldthwaite outscored Coleman 21-40, the Bluekatts had some bright spots. Our defense is exciting to watch and the steals and blocks will only get more numerous as the year progresses. The Katts made 5 of 10 free throws and 3's were made by Junior Katy Elder and Senior Brylei Gilbreath, with those two scoring 8 and 6 points, respectively.

GOLDTHWAITE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO