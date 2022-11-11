Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
colemantoday.com
Gary N. Barton, 64
Our Heavenly Father called Gary Neil Barton, age 64, of Talpa, home on Monday, November 14, 2022. Gary was born May 11, 1958, in Brownwood to O’Neil and Jo Ann Barton. He grew up in Early and Brownwood graduating from Brownwood High School in 1976. Gary had several occupational adventures of which his favorite was GB Construction in Coleman and the surrounding area. He was Fire Chief of the Valera Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Fall in Home Opener
The Bluekatts hosted Goldthwaite for their first basketball game on Saturday. Even though Goldthwaite outscored Coleman 21-40, the Bluekatts had some bright spots. Our defense is exciting to watch and the steals and blocks will only get more numerous as the year progresses. The Katts made 5 of 10 free throws and 3's were made by Junior Katy Elder and Senior Brylei Gilbreath, with those two scoring 8 and 6 points, respectively.
colemantoday.com
Johnson Feed Barn Held Grand Opening Last Saturday
A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting was held at the new location for Johnson Feed Barn on Saturday. Owners Richard Johnson and Brent & Renea McMillan greeted visitors and shoppers all day, along with Johnson's granddaughters Brittni M. Kaczyk and Whitney M. Shorb. The Ribbon Cutting with the family and some Chamber of Commerce members is also shown in photos above.
colemantoday.com
City Council to Meet Thursday - Will Discuss EMS Services
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 5: 15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/. Full agenda is attached.
colemantoday.com
Gouldbusk Community Club Annual Thanksgiving Lunch is Sunday, Nov. 20
Gouldbusk Community Club is having their annual Thanksgiving lunch on Sunday, November 20th, at Panther Creek School Cafeteria from 12:00 to 1:30. Club members will be serving turkey and dressing, ham, rolls and coffee and tea. Please bring a side or dessert. Donations would be appreciated for the Panther Creek scholarships.
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna Water Customers - STAGE 2 Restrictions In Place
B. SEVERE CONDITIONS- (Stage 2):. Target- The use of water to be reduced by 6%. Trigger: The water utility will implement Stage 2 when any one of the selected triggers is reached:. Supply-based triggers:. i. Brown County Water Improvement District moves to Stage 2. ii. Brookesmith Special Utility District moves...
Comments / 0