Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Suspect who ‘does not follow’ protective order showed up at woman’s apartment and started fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested this week on a slew of charges after trying to set fire to a woman’s apartment, according to records. Dominique Rogers, 26, was taken into custody on Monday for arson-habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is also facing charges of terroristic threat, assault, resisting arrest and escape for previous incidents.
San Antonio teen awake and alert in hospital weeks after being shot by now-fired officer
Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by a San Antonio officer while trying to eat a hamburger. Weeks later, he is now awake and alert at a hospital, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
seguintoday.com
More details released behind officer involved shooting at local truck stop
(Seguin) — The suspected car thief who was shot and killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper outside the Love’s Truck Stop nearly two weeks ago has been identified as only a 16-year-old male juvenile. The identities of the victim, an 18-year-old male passenger, who also...
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation at NE Side apartment complex; suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at the Parker Apartment Homes in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.
Homeowner claims he killed suspected intruder; victim's mother says they knew each other
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly shooting over the weekend happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Hazel Street. According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to a call of a suspected intruder being gunned down by a homeowner. Now, the mother of the...
KSAT 12
Man out on bond arrested for assaulting girlfriend after she refused to shower with him, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested again Friday after police say he assaulted his girlfriend. Henry Marquis Ybarbo, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he attacked his girlfriend of four months at their shared apartment because she refused to shower with him.
KENS 5
Over 4,500 catalytic converters were stolen in San Antonio the past two years, and police can’t say they made a single arrest
SAN ANTONIO — Catalytic converters have become a popular crime of opportunity. According to a Triple-A report from July, the number of insurance claims from catalytic converter thefts across Texas has jumped 5,300% since 2019. Bexar County ranks No. 4 for the number of catalytic converter insurance claims, according...
KSAT 12
Gunshots at Northeast Side apartment complex leave man wounded
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to look for answers regarding a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side. They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at the Parker Apartment Homes, after answering a call about a shooting in progress just before 5 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Teens arrested after allegedly fleeing New Braunfels police in stolen vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."
KSAT 12
Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired. According to...
KSAT 12
Security guard at Cowboys Dancehall hit by truck while escorting woman from bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who allegedly struck a security guard with their truck and then drove off early Monday morning was arrested by San Antonio police, authorities say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at Cowboys Dancehall in the 3030 block of Northeast Loop 410. According to police,...
KSAT 12
There’s a deep connection between domestic violence, substance use
SAN ANTONIO – Domestic violence and substance abuse are two very serious societal issues. However, many people don’t know that the two are deeply connected. Domestic violence survivor Sarah Martinez was in an abusive relationship 10 years ago with the father of two of her children. “I still...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
KSAT 12
Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
kurv.com
Two Injured, Including Off-Duty Officer, When Hit By Vehicle
An off-duty Von Ormy police officer is in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle outside of a San Antonio bar. Authorities say the officer from was escorting a woman from Cowboys Dance Hall early Monday morning when they were hit by a truck driven by the woman’s boyfriend. Police said the driver fled the scene but crashed on Austin Highway and is now in custody.
KSAT 12
San Antonio attorney offers insight into District 10 councilman’s arrest
San Antonio – Attorney Ernest Acevedo III said the public status and attention to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry’s role involving a hit-and-run will likely mean a harsher punishment if he’s found guilty. Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after 4 p.m. Thursday,...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting neighbor’s son in face with a shotgun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for shooting a neighbor’s son in the face during an argument last month, according to court records. Eutimio Antonio Gonzales, 48, was taken into custody on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
San Antonio woman arrested for human smuggling after ten migrants bail out of pickup truck during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a woman on human smuggling charges after ten migrants ran from her pickup truck during a traffic stop in Texas.
Comments / 0