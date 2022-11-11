NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."

