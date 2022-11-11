ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSAT 12

Suspect who ‘does not follow’ protective order showed up at woman’s apartment and started fire, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested this week on a slew of charges after trying to set fire to a woman’s apartment, according to records. Dominique Rogers, 26, was taken into custody on Monday for arson-habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is also facing charges of terroristic threat, assault, resisting arrest and escape for previous incidents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gunshots at Northeast Side apartment complex leave man wounded

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to look for answers regarding a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side. They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at the Parker Apartment Homes, after answering a call about a shooting in progress just before 5 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Teens arrested after allegedly fleeing New Braunfels police in stolen vehicle

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

There’s a deep connection between domestic violence, substance use

SAN ANTONIO – Domestic violence and substance abuse are two very serious societal issues. However, many people don’t know that the two are deeply connected. Domestic violence survivor Sarah Martinez was in an abusive relationship 10 years ago with the father of two of her children. “I still...
KSAT 12

SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Two Injured, Including Off-Duty Officer, When Hit By Vehicle

An off-duty Von Ormy police officer is in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle outside of a San Antonio bar. Authorities say the officer from was escorting a woman from Cowboys Dance Hall early Monday morning when they were hit by a truck driven by the woman’s boyfriend. Police said the driver fled the scene but crashed on Austin Highway and is now in custody.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

