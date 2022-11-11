ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Parrott concedes after close race. Trone to return as congressman for 6th District

By Dwight A. Weingarten, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago

The territory changed since 2020 in the contest between Democratic incumbent Rep. David Trone and Republican state Del. Neil Parrott, but the end result stayed the same with Trone pulling ahead in the 6th Congressional District race, according to updated results from the State Board of Elections website .

Parrott called Trone to congratulate him and conceded the election, according to a news release sent by Parrott on Friday afternoon.

A new map in the 6th District brought all of Frederick County into one congressional district. Republicans hoped the new map, brought about by Parrott’s lawsuit in state court, would flip the seat. But mail-in ballots counted on Thursday tipped the balance to Trone, who heads back to Capitol Hill to represent the district for a third term.

"I am honored and grateful that the people of the 6th District have re-elected me to continue serving them,” said Trone, in a statement . "This victory a reflection of the time we spent in the district, our commitment to constituent services, and our focus on bipartisan solutions for critical issues like mental health and addiction."

Parrott, a state delegate from Washington County who lost to Trone in 2020, had 102,669 votes to Trone's 98,122, with all 247 precincts reporting on election night. However, elections officials across the district — which includes Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and part of Montgomery counties — still had mail-in and provisional ballots to count. Those ballots went in Trone's favor Thursday, and Parrott conceded given Trone's lead and the projected trends.

Trone, owner of Total Wine & More, had over $6 million in cash on hand for his campaign as of the Sept. 30 filing deadline, while his challenger, Parrott had less than $500,000. In the release, Parrott cited the funding gap as a reason for the outcome and victory with the new map.

"We faced an overwhelming spending disadvantage that scared off national Republicans," Parrott said. "We fought — and won — in court so that this district is fair and competitive and the people of the sixth district will never be taken for granted again.”

From the primary to the general

Trone, who received close to 80 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary, spent the intervening months since July touting the bipartisan infrastructure law and its long-term effects.

“It’ll take the number of years to build,” said Trone, of district road projects, during a Sept. 29 phone interview , “but the money is all there.”

The congressman described a similar long-term process for broadband internet buildout during a Sept. 1 interview after he visited Hagerstown’s Pittsburgh Institute for Aeronautics .

On the campaign trail, Parrott argued the federal spending caused inflation. The Washington County delegate fended off a primary challenge from Matthew Foldi, a young former reporter who had the backing of House Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik, as well as Donald Trump Jr.

“The voters know who’s been working for over 12 years for Western Maryland,” Parrott said in an interview at his Hagerstown campaign’s election headquarters, after the AP had called the primary in his favor. He received over 60 percent the vote in July.

In the weeks and months leading up to the election, observers said the race could be a toss up. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to Hagerstown with Trone on Oct. 7 and Parrott said the 6th District race was the " only reason " for the visit. The new map was critical to the competitiveness of the contest.

“Maryland, with a Republican governor, has been gerrymandered so badly that only one Republican could get elected, but this year’s map is very different,” said Rep. Andy Harris, whose district stretches from Worcester County to parts of Baltimore County, in an Oct. 3 interview. Harris was projected by the Associated Press to have won his own race on Tuesday.

Harris has been the sole Republican member of Maryland’s delegation since Roscoe Bartlett lost in 2013 when the maps were changed after the 2010 census. Two decades ago, in 2002, the state had half (four) of its eight members of Congress from the Republican Party, and four from the Democratic Party.

Republicans were favored to reclaim the House, and possibly the Senate, but neither have reached the vote threshold for control of either chamber to be called. The 6th District contest in Maryland takes one seat off the table for the GOP.

Update: This story has been updated with a statement from Congressman Trone.

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Parrott concedes after close race. Trone to return as congressman for 6th District

