Grandview Heights girls runners, girls soccer team produce seasons to remember

The Grandview Heights girls cross country and girls soccer teams both completed standout seasons Nov. 5, with the runners competing in the Division III state meet at Fortress Obetz and the soccer squad playing in a Division III regional championship game at Logan.

Neither team finished the way it would have liked, but both still turned in milestone seasons. The cross country team entered the state meet coming off the program’s first regional championship and also won its first league title since 2012. The girls soccer team captured its first district championship since 2018.

“We have a young team, and I think this is the most freshmen and sophomores that I’ve played consistently in a season,” said fourth-year girls soccer coach Bre Dominach, whose team lost 1-0 to Lynchburg-Clay in its regional final. “It’s nice to know we have a young core that will continue to grow, and I’m excited to see where we’ll be going in the next couple of years.”

The Bobcats — who finished 15-4-2 overall and third (6-1-1) in the MSL-Ohio Division behind champion Bexley (7-0-1) — had just three seniors in midfielders Maggie Herlihy (second-team all-league) and Lucia Mastroianni (honorable mention all-league) and forward Melana Pomerants (second-team all-league).

“Every single senior has taught me something and I’ve looked up to them my entire career,” said junior goalie Vivian Chute, who was honorable mention all-league. “They showed continuous fight, and they showed up every day for us, whether it was on or off the field. I’m glad to call them my teammates and my friends.”

The Bobcats expect to return their top scorers in junior forward Ellie Smith, junior midfielder Natalie Smith and freshman midfielder Maci Tew, all of whom were first-team all-league.

Tew also ran cross country and was the MSL-Ohio Girls Runner of the Year after winning the league meet in 19 minutes, 44.5 seconds Oct. 15 at Whitehall. She also won the district 2 race (19:01.11) on Oct. 22 at Hilliard Darby and a regional title (19:00.17) on Oct. 29 at Pickerington North.

Since the regional final soccer game and the state cross country race were held at the same time, Tew chose to compete in soccer.

The cross country team finished 18th (415 points) of 20 teams at state behind champion Minster (63). Last fall, the Bobcats were also 18th (395) behind champion Minster (66).

“The girls that run 3-4-5 have stepped up,” eighth-year coach Chris Szabo said. “They've been through a lot this year, and I’m really proud of them and wanted them to have fun. It was OK, (but it) wasn't our best day.”

Junior Madeline Palmisciano finished 29th in 19:43.0 to lead the Bobcats at state, followed by junior Jillian Curfman (135th, 22:14.4), junior Eleanor Kukura (137th, 22:17.7), sophomore Sophia Szabo-Ramsey (149th, 22:36.1), sophomore Chloe Gehres (150th, 22:37.9) and senior Greta Tew (176th, 24:02.5).

“I felt strong at the beginning and died off a little at the end, but this season has been a struggle, so I’m glad I was able to get here and just keep with it,” Palmisciano said. “It’s really great to be here as a team and it’s really exciting because our program is very small and we’ve had a lot of injury issues.”

The boys team had two individuals at state in juniors Denison Murphy (39th, 16:48.3) and Noah Curfman (101st, 17:38.1).

“(Denison and Noah) didn't have a great day, either,” Szabo said. “One of my boys (Curfman) rolled his ankle right away.

“Noah Curfman had a great season and dropped a huge (personal record), running in the 16:30s, so I'm really proud of his season. Denison had a solid season. I know he wanted it to be better than it was, but we're going to come back next year a year stronger.”

GRANDVIEW GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

•MSL-Ohio standings: Grandview (46), Columbus School for Girls (61), Bexley (62), Columbus Academy (93), Worthington Christian (122), Buckeye Valley (147), Wellington (184)

•Senior lost: Greta Tew

•Key returnees: Jillian Curfman, Chloe Gehres, Eleanor Kukura, Madeline Palmisciano, Sophia Szabo-Ramsey and Maci Tew

•Postseason: First (56) at district, first (109) at regional, 18th (415) at state behind champion Minster (63)

GRANDVIEW GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 15-4-2 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Bexley (7-0-1), Worthington Christian (7-1), Grandview (6-1-1), CSG (5-3), Zanesville Rosecrans (4-4), Academy (2-5-1), Wellington (2-6), Buckeye Valley (1-6-1), Whitehall (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Maggie Herlihy, Lucia Mastroianni and Melana Pomerants

•Key returnees: Vivian Chute, Elise Grainger, Lucy James, Hanna Longbrake, Tatum Lusher, Ellie Smith, Natalie Smith and Maci Tew

•Postseason: Def. Liberty Union 5-0; def. Tree of Life 7-0; def. Fairbanks 1-0; def. Berlin Hiland 3-2; lost to Lynchburg-Clay 1-0 in Division III regional final