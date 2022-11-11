ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Apex Legends players claim SBMM system is “killing” the game

Apex Legends players have hit out at developers’ philosophy with skill-based matchmaking, with fans claiming the current system is “killing” the game. Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is featured in just about every multiplayer game out there now, and it’s absolutely crucial in determining the players you’re matched with in games like Apex Legends.
Warzone 2 loadout changes explained: How to get a loadout on Al Mazrah

Obtaining your loadout in Warzone 2 is essential if you want to dominate the competition, so here’s exactly how you can get your hands on your custom class setups in Warzone 2. Just like the previous title, loadouts are a huge component of Warzone 2 and allow players to...
Apex Legends players demand aim assist nerf as controller pros dominate ALGS

Apex Legends pros who use controller have been dominating the new ALGS season in North America, however some players want to use it as a force for change. The debate between controller and keyboard/mouse dominance has been raging among gamers for years, but it’s further been put under the microscope in recent years.
Simple Kiriko trick lets Overwatch 2 support hero block headshot damage

Overwatch 2 players have discovered a very powerful trick with Kiriko that lets the sneaky support hero block headshot damage coming her way without the use of Protection Suzu. Kiriko is the newest Overwatch hero, and she’s already proven herself to be quite meta at the highest levels of play...
Apex Legends Xbox Predator players caught DDoSing lobbies in Ranked

A set of top 20 Apex Legends Xbox Predator players have been caught DDoSing in Ranked to farm LP and climb the ladder unfairly. Although many Apex Legends players are satisfied with taking down opponents casually in pubs, others prefer a more competitive environment against foes of a similar skill level.
Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list: 46 Trophies to collect for Platinum

The full Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list has arrived, revealing 46 challenges for players to complete in order to nab the Platinum. From collectible hunts to equipment upgrades and particular gameplay tasks, here’s a look at every Trophy in the game. Weeks out from the game’s full release on February...
As Monsters Attack, TFT Set 8 innovates on tested formula with quality changes

In TFT Set 8, the Monsters Attack. To fight back, players have a lot of familiar tools at their disposal. TFT’s tried and tested formula isn’t changing too much, but there’s a lot of quality-of-life changes aimed at making everything just that bit clearer. TFT Set 8...
Mande stunned as Apex Legends hacker leaks Wraith Prestige skin in-game

Apex Legends star Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek was unknowingly one of the first to see the leaked Wraith Prestige skin properly in-game after a hacker crashed his lobby and showcased it to thousands on Twitch. It’s not a well-kept secret Wraith is getting Apex Legends’ next Prestige skin. The...
How are Marvel Snap cards designed? Ben Brode breaks down dev process

What exactly goes into making a new card for Marvel Snap? With hundreds of variables to account for, game-changing interactions to balance around, and dozens of Locations in the mix, there’s plenty to keep in mind when designing new additions. Ben Brode joined Dexerto to reveal how Second Dinner gets the job done.
Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained

Skill-based matchmaking is a controversial feature in the CoD series, but does Warzone 2 make use of the system when creating matches? Here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 SBMM. After months of build up, Warzone 2 has finally arrived and the new era of the CoD...
Where to find Rocket League Octane cars in Fortnite

Rocket League’s Octane vehicle has finally made its way into Battle Royale mode in Fortnite, meaning you can zoom around the Island while taking out opponents. Here’s where to find one. Fortnite is known for its endless list of high-profile crossovers and collaborations, so it’s not too surprising...
Pokemon Go players rage over “ridiculous” Ursaluna evolution requirements

Pokemon Go players who missed the opportunity to evolve their Urasaring into an Ursaluna on Teddiursa Community Day are now raging at the ridiculous requirements for its Hisuian evolution. Teddiursa Community Day was on November 12 introducing the Hisuain evolution of Ursaing into Pokemon Go. And as a bonus, players...
Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Lachmann Sub, better known as the iconic MP5, is one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2. If you’re wondering how to set the weapon up in Al Mazrah, we’ve got the best Lachmann Sub loadout for you to try. Warzone 2 has finally arrived, and millions...
TFT Set 8 design philosophy shift sees champions shine as heroes

With various mechanics shaking up the flavor of every expansion, Teamfight Tactics is a complex game. However at its core are the champions. Riot is trying to make them shine like heroes in TFT Set 8, buffing their relative power in a design philosophy shift. Teamfight Tactics is a game...
GTA Online players getting free $500,000 in Rockstar survey

Rockstar Games is known to be generous in giving away free prizes to players, and players can earn $500,000 in-game cash for completing a survey. GTA Online offers plenty of ways to make money. Rockstar recently announced a method in which GTA players can cash in on $2 million in bonuses. Players can always try their luck at the Casino Lucky Wheel to make it big.
God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg hints PlayStation All-Stars is GoW canon

A God of War Ragnarok Easter egg suggests Kratos isn’t interested in talking about what happened with PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Developed by the short-lived SuperBot Entertainment, PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale served as Sony’s answer to Super Smash Bros. The crossover fighting title, thus, boasted a roster packed...
Pokemon Go trainers slam Niantic’s “worthless” Zorua apology gift box

Pokemon Go trainers are slamming Niantic after they issued a “worthless” free box to apologize for issues with Zorua’s initial launch. On October 25, Niantic began introducing Zorua into Pokemon Go by making the creature spawn before and after Shuppet Spotlight Hour. However, it was quickly removed...
Pokemon TCG Live beta finally hits US with global launch

The long-awaited Pokemon TCG Live beta is finally available in the US as the company has officially launched the app globally. More than nine months after its initial announcement, the beta for Pokemon TCG Live is officially available worldwide. As the first mention of the new Pokemon TCG online game...

