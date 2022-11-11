Read full article on original website
Isaac Griego
4d ago
damn straight however some ADA whos only interested in protecting his conviction rate WILL make him a deal he'll be free by his 21 birthday
Felicia Adkins
4d ago
they should find him and lock him up and make him serve time but he will get out it sad that life doesn't matter😥
Goosey Salamander
3d ago
WOW !!.........Here I am, come and get me.....if you can !!The arrogance of this P.O.S. !!
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police arrest 5 carjacking suspects
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In response to a reported carjacking earlier in the day at 11516 Summer Ave., Albuquerque Police Department officers came out in full force Tuesday afternoon to locate and apprehend five people suspected of committing that crime. About 20 APD patrol cars and the department's SWAT team...
Red and white necklace is key clue in East Mountain homicide, BCSO asks for help
TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for help in a recent homicide in the East Mountains near Cedro, New Mexico. They say the only item from the crime scene is a red and white beaded necklace. On November 7, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found a body near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. The Sheriff’s […]
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to killing mother in 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man admitted Tuesday to killing his own mother and putting her body in a cardboard box. John McArthur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Investigators say in 2017, McArthur beat and strangled his mother at their home on Candelaria near Valley High School. He told police he put […]
Albuquerque rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There’s been an arrest in a nearly 30-year-old rape case after a long untested rape kit was finally tested. The case involved a female jogger who was attacked while running on a Bosque Trail in 1994. The rape kit matched a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Gilbert Contreras. The victim in the November 1994 case […]
Man accused of cold case rape will remain behind bars
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused of a cold case rape will remain behind bars until trial. Duran is charged with three rapes in 1993, 1994, and 1997 and he is suspected of several more. Duran was arrested last year after old rape kits were re-tested. He is accused of raping his victims at […]
rrobserver.com
DNA leads to rape charge in 1994 cold case
A 43-year-old woman was jogging on the bosque trail when she was beaten with a rock, hogtied with strips of her own clothing and raped by a man she didn’t know. The case went cold and the woman never fully recovered – or felt safe again – and died in 2013.
rrobserver.com
Family’s lawsuit blames APD for double homicide
The Albuquerque Police Department’s failure to investigate or interview a suspect in a double homicide – even after he was accused in an unrelated shooting – allowed him to shoot and kill two of his downstairs neighbors months later, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members.
rrobserver.com
Mid-year data: ABQ violence down, property crime up
Midyear crime statistics released by the Albuquerque Police Department show an incremental increase in property crime and a larger decrease in violent crime compared with the same period last year. The data, released Wednesday by APD and subject to change by year’s end, compares the first six months of 2021...
FBI, Albuquerque police searching for bank robbery suspect; Up to $2K reward offered for info
Officials said the robbery took place Saturday morning.
Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Brooke Elyssa Fleischman, 30, of Los Alamos was arrested November 3 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Barrett Lee-Huy Hudson, 23, of Los Alamos was arrested November 4 and charged with fraud $250-$2,500. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that...
Santa Fe police release October 2022 crime report
The police department is presenting the report to the city's public safety committee this week.
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque police shoot and kill man Downtown
The Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating after Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man Downtown early Thursday morning. The incident began when officers were dispatched to the area of 5th and Roma NW to a local bank, Police Chief Harold Medina said in a video posted to Twitter. “Security...
Daily Beast
Albuquerque Couple Accused of Killing a Man Over Parking Spot
An Albuquerque, New Mexico, couple have been arrested for the murder of a man they fought with over a parking spot, police said. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19, are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September in their apartment complex’s parking lot after the dispute turned violent. The couple were arrested Wednesday and told detectives they “were concerned with Vencill parking near their apartment,” police said. After confronting the victim, Gallegos reportedly blocked him from leaving. As Vencill was leaving, Gallegos shot through the back passenger window of his car to intimidate him, police said. The victim was found dead in his car with a single gunshot wound. Police said they used surveillance footage to pin the couple to the crime. Both Gallegos and Davis will be charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
rrobserver.com
ABQ letter carriers robbed at gunpoint, $50,000 reward offered
U.S. Postal Service letter carriers were robbed twice last month in Albuquerque in what authorities believe are connected cases. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. The first robbery was Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. at...
Man who died in Albuquerque officer-involved shooting identified
No officers were injured in the incident.
Mother sentenced for role in slaying of New Mexico girl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mother of an Albuquerque girl who was strangled and dismembered was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for her role in the child’s death, with six of those years already served. The punishment for Michelle Martens was handed down by a New Mexico district judge during a virtual hearing. […]
KRQE News 13
Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Officials have released the autopsies of four Bernalillo County first responders that died in a helicopter crash over the summer. Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed …. Officials have released the autopsies of four Bernalillo County first responders that died in a helicopter crash over the summer. Study: Half...
KRQE News 13
Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life in Phoenix after unexpectedly coming down with meningitis in October. Now his sister is stepping in to help. It’s a nightmare the Sanchez family can’t wake up from. For the last three weeks, they’ve been frantically searching for...
krwg.org
Autopsies released in deadly New Mexico helicopter crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Autopsies on four Bernalillo County first responders who died in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico this summer show the pilot did not suffer any medical crisis or have any questionable substances. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the state Office of the Medical Investigator’s autopsy findings showed all four men died from blunt-force trauma. Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, who was the pilot, had no drugs or alcohol in his system. Koren was piloting the helicopter July 16 as the four men returned from helping on a wildfire near Las Vegas. Authorities say the aircraft made an abrupt descent without any turns before hitting the ground.
