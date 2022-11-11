An Albuquerque, New Mexico, couple have been arrested for the murder of a man they fought with over a parking spot, police said. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19, are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September in their apartment complex’s parking lot after the dispute turned violent. The couple were arrested Wednesday and told detectives they “were concerned with Vencill parking near their apartment,” police said. After confronting the victim, Gallegos reportedly blocked him from leaving. As Vencill was leaving, Gallegos shot through the back passenger window of his car to intimidate him, police said. The victim was found dead in his car with a single gunshot wound. Police said they used surveillance footage to pin the couple to the crime. Both Gallegos and Davis will be charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO