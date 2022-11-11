ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade

Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Other NFL Stars Fantasy Managers Should Trade

With the fantasy football trade deadline rapidly approaching in most leagues, managers have one last chance to swing deals that can help them succeed in the upcoming playoffs. This is a good opportunity to offload players whose value will never be higher for a hefty asking price, as well as a chance to buy low on certain targets who appear due to turn things around soon.
Bleacher Report

Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is now behind us, bringing us one step closer to the playoff race. With the postseason on the horizon, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 11 as well as key matchups. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1 2. Minnesota...
Bleacher Report

Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Chargers’ Depleted Offense Criticized as Herbert Has Quiet Night in Loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 22-16 on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium and fell to 5-4 on the season. L.A.'s offense was subpar in the loss as quarterback Justin Herbert completed 21-of-35 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception. That said, Herbert didn't have much to work with as the Chargers have been decimated by injuries at wide receiver.
Bleacher Report

Bills Had 12 Men on Defense for Goal-to-Go Play in OT vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings overcame improbable odds to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday while also overcoming poor officiating at the end of the 33-30 overtime win at Highmark Stadium. The Bills defense had 12 players on the field during the Vikings' 1st-and-goal play from the 2-yard line in overtime, Kevin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy