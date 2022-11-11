Penn State sits at 8-2 on the year with meetings against Rutgers and Michigan State the only obstacles between it and a 10-win season. The Nittany Lions are very likely headed somewhere warm for a bowl game. The question currently is who that game might be against. As the season rounds into the final two weeks Penn State will get a better and better idea of who that opponent might be — and where the game might be played. Here are the latest bowl projections from five different outlets.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO