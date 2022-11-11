Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
State College
Penn State Football Bowl Projections Following a 30-0 Win over Maryland
Penn State sits at 8-2 on the year with meetings against Rutgers and Michigan State the only obstacles between it and a 10-win season. The Nittany Lions are very likely headed somewhere warm for a bowl game. The question currently is who that game might be against. As the season rounds into the final two weeks Penn State will get a better and better idea of who that opponent might be — and where the game might be played. Here are the latest bowl projections from five different outlets.
Penn State’s James Franklin explains Joey Porter Jr.’s injury, expects CB to return this season
Good news, Penn State fans: Joey Porter Jr. is expected to play again this season. Porter, the Nittany Lions’ star cornerback, missed last week’s game against Maryland with appendicitis, head coach James Franklin confirmed on Tuesday.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 11
Another week of college football is in the books, folks. While the Nittany Lions celebrated a big 30-0 win over Maryland, former Penn Staters didn’t necessarily fare as well. Let’s take a peek into how former Penn State football players fared around the college football scene this weekend.
nittanysportsnow.com
OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program
Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
Penn State freshman offensive lineman no longer with the program
Maleek McNeil is no longer a Nittany Lion. The true freshman offensive lineman isn’t listed on Penn State’s online roster and is no longer with the program. Blue White Illustrated first reported the news.
citrustv.com
Field Hockey Loses Heartbreaker to Maryland in NCAA Tournament
COLLEGE PARK, M.D. – 357 days ago, Syracuse faced Maryland in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and lost 2-1. Today was a chance for No. 8 SU to exact its revenge and secure a spot in the semifinals for the first time since 2015. It wouldn’t be easy, as the second-ranked Terps were also second in the nation in goals per game and scoring average.
fordhamsports.com
#17/18 Maryland Outlasts Women's Basketball
College Park, Md. – Fordham women's basketball took it to #17/18 Maryland, leading at the end of the third quarter, but ultimately fell to the nationally-ranked Terrapins, 83-76, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Rams fall to 2-1 on the young season. Fordham never wilted, rebounding from a...
casualhoya.com
WAIVER APPROVED! Transfer Guard Jay Heath Approved to Play for Georgetown
Today is a good day for the Georgetown Hoyas as 6’3” Arizona State-transfer Jay Heath has reportedly received approval for his transfer waiver application. Heath is from Washington, DC by way of Boston College and Arizona State. Fans have been clamoring for the NCAA to provide some clarity on his two-transfer situation and it sounds like a positive resolution, with him missing only the two previous games against Coppin State and Green Bay.
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
mymcmedia.org
Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Giant Food supermarket chain will open its newest Maryland store in Baltimore.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
WTOP
Route 50 reopens after propane tanker overturns on Severn River Bridge
A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on westbound U.S. 50 on the Severn River Bridge, shutting down that bridge span in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, for seven hours Monday. The highway in Annapolis reopened just before noon. The accident occurred before 4:43 a.m. Listen to WTOP online and on the...
Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
