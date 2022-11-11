NFL injury tracker Week 10: Bills QB Josh Allen questionable with elbow injury

Week 10 of the NFL season is here.

With the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons in the books to officially kick the week off, here's everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday's slate of games.

Josh Allen questionable vs. Vikings

Josh Allen’s status is still unknown.

The Buffalo Bills officially listed their quarterback as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings due to an elbow injury. He was limited in practice on Friday, which marked his first work all week.

"We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here," coach Sean McDermott said Friday, , "just looking at how he's going to progress through the day and as he goes through his different tests medically, making sure that he's able to check the boxes and the progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here."

Allen hurt himself in their loss to the New York Jets last week after taking a sack in their final drive. He is reportedly dealing with a UCL injury in his right elbow.

If he can’t go on Sunday, it will mark his first game missed since his rookie season in 2018. He missed four games that season due to a similar elbow injury. In that case, it would be Case Keenum making the start for the Bills.

The Bills also listed safety Jordan Poyer out with an elbow injury and defensive end Greg Rousseau out with an ankle injury.

Rams’ Matthew Stafford progressing in concussion protocol

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced in a limited fashion on Friday, though his status for Sunday’s game with the Arizona Cardinals is still unknown.

, the Rams announced suddenly on Wednesday, though it's unclear what happened specifically. He was examined after their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was hit eight times and sacked four.

While Friday’s practice, though limited, is a good sign, it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to start on Sunday. If he can’t, backup John Wolford will go — which will be his third career start.

T.J. Watt set for return

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt said Friday that he will play in their game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a pectoral injury.

Watt went down in their season opener with a pec injury, and then opted to have a knee procedure last month while on injured reserve.

For .

Browns rule out David Njoku vs. Dolphins

The Browns ruled out both linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku for their matchup with the Miami Dolphins this week.

Owusu-Koramoah returned to practice on Friday for the first time since his knee injury last month, but he’s not ready to take the field fully just yet. Njoku sustained a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23. He did not practice at all on Friday.

Cornerback Denzel Ward said he is going to play on Sunday after missing more than a month with a concussion.

Colts LB Shaq Leonard to IR

The Colts sent linebacker Shaquille Leonard to injured reserve on Friday, which will keep him out for at least four games due to his lingering back injury.

Leonard had a setback at practice this week, and said he’s still having nerve issues. He’s played in just three games this season while dealing with that injury, which stemmed from offseason back surgery. He then sustained a concussion in his first game back, which sent him out again.

It’s unclear if Leonard will be able to return to the field this season at all.

The Colts also ruled out running back Deon Jackson and tight end Jelani Woods for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kenny Golladay expected back for Giants

Kenny Golladay, it seems, is finally ready to play again for the New York Giants.

Golladay, after missing nearly six weeks with a knee injury, is officially questionable for Sunday against the Houston Texans. Barring a setback, however, coach Brian Daboll said he is “optimistic that he should be ready to go.”

Golladay has just two catches for 22 yards in four games this season. He’s missed the past four games with his knee injury.

The Giants are also expected to get cornerback Cor’Dale Flott back from his calf injury, and linebacker Oshane Ximines is back with a quad injury. Tight end Daniel Bellinger is still out with an eye injury.

Packers CB Eric Stokes likely out for season

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without cornerback Eric Stokes for the rest of the season.

Stokes went down with an ankle and knee injury in their loss to the Detroit Lions last week, and coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday it’s “looking unlikely” that he’ll be able to return at all.

Their former first-round draft pick has 26 total tackles in nine starts this season.

The Packers will also be without linebacker Rashan Gary, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last week, too.

The Packers, who have lost five straight games, will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Titans rule out Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree

The Tennessee Titans will be without several defensive players on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Titans ruled out defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, linebackers Bud Dupree and Zach Cunningham and safety Amani Hooker with various injuries.

Simmons first injured his ankle against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, and aggravated it again last week. Dupree will miss his fourth game this season with a hip injury he first sustained in September.

Hooker is out with a shoulder injury, and will miss his second straight game. Cunningham is out again with an elbow injury after missing practice this week. He missed a month earlier in the year with that injury, but played last week.