80 veterans fly on the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight on Veterans Day

Sergeant Mike Davis of the United States Army reporting for Duty at Camp Grayling for one last Mission.

Destination? Washington D.C.

Purpose? Tour of Honor.

He’s joining a crew of 80 veterans embarking on a journey through our Nation’s Capital, touring monuments dedicated to the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for our county.

“Thank you for your service,” Mike Davis said.

“Nice to meet you!”

But this trip’s impact felt much deeper.

For these vets, it’s about the connection, comradery, and for some, it’s cathartic.

“ It's an honor to see healing that can come with their tears because tears can be very cleansing,” Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Board Secretary Kathy Barnes said.

“And we've had vets that have come to us and say I didn't think the hole in my heart would ever heal.”

Davis’s journey to the Honor Flight had plenty of bumps along the way. He was scheduled to go a few years back, but the pandemic canceled his flight. Lots of work went into to getting him back on this mission.

“ But it was worth every second of it, and I hope he enjoys it tomorrow,” Barnes said.

For Davis, this trip was worth the wait.

“ It’s been on my bucket list for a number of years and finally it’s here,” Davis said.

