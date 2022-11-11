ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

80 veterans fly on the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight on Veterans Day

By Elliot Grandia
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8Pwo_0j7iuW2m00

Sergeant Mike Davis of the United States Army reporting for Duty at Camp Grayling for one last Mission.

Destination? Washington D.C.

Purpose? Tour of Honor.

He’s joining a crew of 80 veterans embarking on a journey through our Nation’s Capital, touring monuments dedicated to the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for our county.

“Thank you for your service,” Mike Davis said.

“Nice to meet you!”

But this trip’s impact felt much deeper.

For these vets, it’s about the connection, comradery, and for some, it’s cathartic.

It's an honor to see healing that can come with their tears because tears can be very cleansing,” Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Board Secretary Kathy Barnes said.

“And we've had vets that have come to us and say I didn't think the hole in my heart would ever heal.”

Davis’s journey to the Honor Flight had plenty of bumps along the way. He was scheduled to go a few years back, but the pandemic canceled his flight. Lots of work went into to getting him back on this mission.

But it was worth every second of it, and I hope he enjoys it tomorrow,” Barnes said.

For Davis, this trip was worth the wait.

It’s been on my bucket list for a number of years and finally it’s here,” Davis said.

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
WNEM

Sheriff searches for missing dementia patient

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing dementia patient who walked away from his home on foot. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the 86-year-old patient, Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, lives in Houghton Lake. Investigators said that Bill make be asking for a ride from strangers and believes he belongs in Frederic due to his dementia.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy