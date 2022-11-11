Read full article on original website
WTHI
State officials investigate Vincennes apartment arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking for community help as they investigate a Vincennes apartment fire. The fire happened around 11:30 Friday night at an apartment in the 1300 block of North 4th Street. Investigators say witnesses saw a White male enter the apartment,...
INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is referred to as a Median U-Turn. […]
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
wbiw.com
Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69
GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
14news.com
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
14news.com
Crews called to crash involving semi at 41 and Baseline
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Vanderburgh County. Dispatchers say a semi and a truck crashed at Baseline and Highway 41. It happened just around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re working to find out how seriously people were hurt.
14news.com
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
14news.com
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
vincennespbs.org
VPD Arrest 2 Overnight
Vincennes Police report they had a midnight shift busy with drunk driving arrests. At just before 11-pm Sunday, a driver was stopped after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at Washington Avenue and Belle Crossing. After smelling alcohol and seeing empty beverage containers in the vehicle police attempted to give...
WTHI
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
hot96.com
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
14news.com
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A developer out of Brownsburg, Indiana, is working to turn the former Karges Furniture factory into 150 affordable apartments. The large building sits on the 1500 block of W. Maryland Street. Before it closed, officials say it had 130 years of history in Evansville. There was...
MyWabashValley.com
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
wamwamfm.com
Odon Man Loses House and Belongings to House Fire
An Odon man lost everything in a house fire Saturday night. Firefighters were on the scene for hours, putting out the blaze at the home of Jimmy Ketchem. The home and belongings were all destroyed in the blaze. The Odon VFW has organized a collection drive to help. Donations can...
