Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws
A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office...
Columbia Missourian
93,355 deer killed in opening weekend of firearms season
Hunters across Missouri killed 93,355 deer over the opening weekend of the November portion of firearm deer season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation. This is a slight increase from Missouri’s opening weekend last year, when hunters harvested 89,939 deer.
Columbia Missourian
Man shot by St. Joseph police officer in critical condition
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer while waving a gun at people at a business, police said. Officers went to Altec Industries Monday night after a report of a man pointing a gun at several people in the parking lot, Capt. Jeff Wilson said.
Comments / 0