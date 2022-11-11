ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93,355 deer killed in opening weekend of firearms season

Hunters across Missouri killed 93,355 deer over the opening weekend of the November portion of firearm deer season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation. This is a slight increase from Missouri’s opening weekend last year, when hunters harvested 89,939 deer.
Man shot by St. Joseph police officer in critical condition

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer while waving a gun at people at a business, police said. Officers went to Altec Industries Monday night after a report of a man pointing a gun at several people in the parking lot, Capt. Jeff Wilson said.
