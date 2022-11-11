Read full article on original website
Jim Combs | Tom Lee’s Influence Shouldn’t Be Forgotten
I have read the latest Signal list of the most influential persons of 2022 and would like to express my appreciation of your efforts each year noting those persons who are making our Santa Clarita Valley a most desirable place to live and work. I would like to recommend that...
COC’s issuance of Measure E bonds yields $70 million
Funds intended to upgrade, expand campus facilities. Officials from the Santa Clarita Community College District, which encompasses College of the Canyons, announced that its third bond issuance under Measure E, sold in late October, yielded $70 million for the purpose of building out the Canyon Country campus and upgrading the Valencia campus.
High wind warning in effect for the SCV
The National Weather Service issued three hazardous weather advisories for the Santa Clarita Valley as high winds are expected to stir some trouble until Wednesday evening, including the potential for fast-spreading wildfires and wind damage. There is a wind advisory in effect from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for...
Public Health issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, as temperatures on Sunday night are expected to drop to near or below freezing in parts of the county. The National Weather Service forecasts that temperatures within the SCV will be...
