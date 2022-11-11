Read full article on original website
WSFA
2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion has announced she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn. Lee became the fifth straight American to...
WSFA
WSFA 12 News to highlight Alabama State University on Hometown Tour
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is taking our news on the road once again, this time to the campus of Alabama State University!. You’re invited to join us Wednesday as we broadcast live from ASU’s football field during our newscasts at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. at part of the WSFA 12 News Hometown Tour!
Prattville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Autaugaville High School basketball team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Best New Year's Six Bowl For Alabama: Three-And-Out
The BamaCentral Writers discuss Alabama football's best postseason destination.
Montgomery, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Saint James School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Robert E. Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Pike Road, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pike Road. The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Pike Road High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Pike Road High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
WSFA
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
WSFA
A look at this year’s hurricane season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be hard to believe, but another hurricane season has come and nearly gone. There are officially less than 20 days left before hurricane season ends on November 30th. So where does 2022 stand as of right now? Well, since Nicole is a thing of...
WSFA
Eastchase kicks of ‘22 holiday season Friday with All is Bright
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are back for 2022 with the kickoff of the All is Bright event at The Shoppes at Eastchase! The annual event wows those in attendance with live music, kids’ activities, a parade and a tree lighting. The Grinch and Santa are set to make an appearance!
WSFA
Eclectic Middle School instructional coach helps guide, support teachers
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) – Julie Elrod has been an educator since the early 1990′s. Her office is filled with plaques, awards and certificates for her different achievements. Now, she has another award to add to the wall; the “WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.” This one is for her work as an instructional coach.
Nick Saban: Alabama needs to find more ways to use Tyler Harrell’s speed
The tantalizing speed of Tyler Harrell has been the club that has remained in Alabama’s bag through 10 games this season. At first it was because of injury after the Louisville transfer sprained his foot in preseason camp. But Harrell has been available to play since Oct. 8 against Texas A&M and has seen almost no playing time with the offense.
luvernejournal.com
Veterans Day 2022: Crenshaw County veterans look back on service
Veterans Day, first celebrated Nov.11, 1919, as Armistice Day, marked the first anniversary of the end of World War I. The holiday recognizes soldiers that have served honorably in wartime or in times of peace, both living and dead. Many native Crenshaw Countians have served their country selflessly, including WWII...
WSFA
All the snow facts for Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve moved into mid-November it’s more than fair to start talking about snow. It has snowed in Montgomery as early as Halloween, so it can happen this time of year. Once we get farther into November and into the heart of the...
selmasun.com
Selma High students organize prayer walk
Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams as a legitimate candidate at Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in
Cadillac Williams has changed Paul Finebaum’s view of his job outlook “dramatically” in the last week, as Auburn is coming off an emotional win over Texas A&M before a festive Jordan-Hare Stadium. Would Auburn remove the interim tag from Williams’ job title?. “I think it has...
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
