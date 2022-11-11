ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSFA

2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion has announced she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn. Lee became the fifth straight American to...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

WSFA 12 News to highlight Alabama State University on Hometown Tour

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is taking our news on the road once again, this time to the campus of Alabama State University!. You’re invited to join us Wednesday as we broadcast live from ASU’s football field during our newscasts at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. at part of the WSFA 12 News Hometown Tour!
MONTGOMERY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Prattville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Autaugaville High School basketball team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

A look at this year’s hurricane season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be hard to believe, but another hurricane season has come and nearly gone. There are officially less than 20 days left before hurricane season ends on November 30th. So where does 2022 stand as of right now? Well, since Nicole is a thing of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Eastchase kicks of ‘22 holiday season Friday with All is Bright

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are back for 2022 with the kickoff of the All is Bright event at The Shoppes at Eastchase! The annual event wows those in attendance with live music, kids’ activities, a parade and a tree lighting. The Grinch and Santa are set to make an appearance!
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Eclectic Middle School instructional coach helps guide, support teachers

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) – Julie Elrod has been an educator since the early 1990′s. Her office is filled with plaques, awards and certificates for her different achievements. Now, she has another award to add to the wall; the “WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.” This one is for her work as an instructional coach.
luvernejournal.com

Veterans Day 2022: Crenshaw County veterans look back on service

Veterans Day, first celebrated Nov.11, 1919, as Armistice Day, marked the first anniversary of the end of World War I. The holiday recognizes soldiers that have served honorably in wartime or in times of peace, both living and dead. Many native Crenshaw Countians have served their country selflessly, including WWII...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WSFA

All the snow facts for Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve moved into mid-November it’s more than fair to start talking about snow. It has snowed in Montgomery as early as Halloween, so it can happen this time of year. Once we get farther into November and into the heart of the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma High students organize prayer walk

Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
SELMA, AL
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
MONTGOMERY, AL

